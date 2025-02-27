Rihanna launches six new lipglosses that deliver an instant plumping effect – all the details

As anticipation mounts for the release of her ninth album, Rihanna is keeping fans occupied with the launch of six new lipglosses under Fenty Beauty, the brand which made her a billionaire.

Joining the bestselling Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Sticks that launched in 2024, Rihanna has unveiled a new conditioning, multidimensional shimmer pigment version in six trending shades.

Rihanna models the Icy Amethy$t shade of Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Stix Shimmer

Which shades are the Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shimmer Gloss Sticks available in?

Shimmering coral (C U in Maui)

Shimmering rose nude (Fenty Glow)

Shimmering hot pink (Flamingo Fling)

Shimmering dusty rose pink (Fu$$y)

Shimmering deep, rich brown (Hot Chocolit)

Shimmering bright lavender (Icy Amethy$t)

Ever the pioneer in music, beauty and fashion, Rihanna's latest product chimes perfectly with spring's trend for frosted, pearlescent lips.

The 80s have seen a revival with shimmering lilac pouts worn on the SS25 catwalk at Sandy Liang: try the look with the bright lavender or frosted pink shade, or add a flattering luminescence to your everyday look with a nude or chocolate brown tone.

Models on the runway for Sandy Liang SS25

Which ingredients are in the Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shimmer Gloss Sticks?

Formulated with nourishing squalane, kiwi oil, vitamin E and shea moisture, the Gloss Bomb Stix offer 8 hours of hydration and moisture, and leave lips looking instantly more plump.

The new lipglosses suit a diverse range of skin tones

Which finish do the Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shimmer Gloss Sticks have?

The new emollient shimmer effect gives a buildable, multidimensional pearl look without any stickiness.

The colour has a medium opaque (rather than sheer) coverage on first application, and can be built up to a deeper, full coverage intensity with more layers.

Each gloss stick is infused with Rihanna's favourite peach vanilla scent for a moreish and subtle flavour.

"We put all the love into this one. You’re getting a multidimensional shimmer effect with a formula that hugs and cares for your lips, with gorgeous packaging that matches the same pigment that lays onto your lips with every easy swipe." Rihanna

£23 at Fenty Beauty Why I recommend Fenty Beauty's new Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Sticks: Six flattering, diverse shades

Multidimensional, lip-plumping effect

Comfortable, non-sticky formula

Flattering pearlescent tone

On trend for SS25

Wear alone or with the brand's lip liner for a statement look

You can see each shade on different skin tones via the brand's product page

Signature sleek Fenty tessellating packaging

Rihanna's favourite ways to wear Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Stix:

The singer and brand founder shares her three favourite lip combinations with HELLO!, and how to get each look:

Mocha Mousse

Icy Riri

Love Bomb

About Fenty Beauty

Founded in 2017, Fenty Beauty is led by CEO Robyn Rihanna Fenty in a partnership between Rihanna and LVMH. Rihanna created Fenty Beauty “so that people everywhere would be included,” focusing on a wide range of skin tones and universal shades across colour cosmetics.

Rihanna's vision is to inspire, telling HELLO! “Makeup is there for you to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different.”

When Fenty Beauty launched in Harvey Nichols it sold one foundation every minute and one lipstick every three minutes, and in 2023, it was the top-earning celebrity beauty brand in the world, generating £477 million in global revenue.

