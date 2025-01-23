I tried Elle Macpherson's wellness range to live like a supermodel for a month – here's my review

A new year spells the perfect opportunity to take stock of your wellness routine, whether you're keen to try a different fitness class, nutrition plan or incorporate a supplement into your diet.

As one of the original supermodels, Elle Macpherson earned the moniker "The Body" in the 1990s with her slender 5'11" physique and natural radiance.

Taking an active interest in her health and vitality as she aged, Elle co-founded Welleco in 2014, creating products to help consumers boost their wellbeing, support skin health, aid digestion and immunity as well as helping with hormonal balance for women entering the menopause.

© Instagram Elle Macpherson became known as "The Body" during her rise to prominence in the 1990s

Welleco offers premium quality plant-based supplements, among them the hero product Super Elixir, a greens powder containing over 45 health-boosting ingredients including ginseng, green tea, aloe vera, biotin and zinc to provide a host of benefits including improved energy levels, clearer skin and better digestion.

The Super Elixir has received 18 industry awards including ‘Best Supergreens’ and ‘Best Wellbeing Product' and garnered over 30,000 reviews online with customers praising its multiple benefits:

"One week in… bloating has gone down, energy levels have increased and brain fog has lifted! This is an excellent product for the middle aged woman."

"I’ve been taking this for almost a month and notice I have more energy and motivation throughout the day. My moods are more regulated and my sugar cravings have reduced greatly."

"Feeling great. I’ve had a lot of compliments about my hair and skin looking healthy. My nails are stronger and my energy has increased! I’m very impressed with this product. I ordered the pineapple and lime flavour and it is tastes great."

The Super Elixir powder can be mixed with water, milk or smoothies

"My secret to glowing skin is Welleco Super Elixir Greens daily. I take 2tsp of The Super Elixir in water daily for its horsetail and dandelion (for hair, skin and nails), aloe vera juice (to reduce skin inflammation) and grapeseed extract (antioxidants that pack a punch at fighting free radicals)." Elle Macpherson

The offering also includes WelleCo Protein, a plant-based protein powder to support muscle recovery and skin health, targeted supplements to nourish hair and skin, and The Evening Elixir, an organic chocolate powder with magnesium to encourage better sleep.

© Welleco Elle Macpherson established her Welleco brand in 2014

Keen to sample the wellness ritual of a supermodel for a month, I tried three of Welleco's hero products. Here is my honest review...

My trial of Welleco by Elle Macpherson

The Super Elixir

The benefits: Supporting energy production, vitality, a healthy digestive system as well as the nervous and immune systems, The Super Elixir is an all-in-one greens powder available in four different fruity flavours so that users can receive all of the benefits without the bitter greens taste.

Opting for the original Pineapple & Lime flavour, I added two teaspoons to a glass of cold water and drank it first thing each morning. It blends easily, and while the taste is a very subtle citrus flavour, you could add it to a fruit smoothie to blend in if you preferred.

The results: Taking The Super Elixir first thing helped me focus on my wellness, and encouraged me to consider my nutrition and exercise routine for the rest of the day. After a month my hair and nails had grown a healthy amount and my complexion was more clear, probably also aided by the detox I'd been trying following party season.

The Evening Elixir

The benefits: Promising to help you "wind down and glow up", this powder is made with 100% certified organic and Fair Trade cocoa beans, with 47% of your daily recommendation of magnesium in every portion. Giving you the best beauty sleep, its antioxidant-rich formula helps to boost collagen, while antioxidants protect skin cells from free radical damage and natural vitamin C and niacin support the nerve and muscle function.

As a non coffee and tea drinker, I enjoyed adding 2 teaspoons of this to warm milk just before bedtime. It helped me relax and the low calorie content meant it felt like a guilt-free indulgence. You can also mix it with warm water.

The results: Adding The Evening Elixir to my nightly routine really aided my relaxation and helped bookend the end of my day and start of my sleep. Having deeper, higher quality sleep meant I woke up with a more refreshed complexion with fewer fine lines which was a much appreciated benefit too.

The Skin Elixir

The benefits: Each capsule contains 18 essential greens and vitamins for healthy, glowing skin. With a non-GMO, gluten- and dairy-free formula, they will support skin healing and regeneration, firmness and elasticity and reduce free radicals formed in the body, the unstable atoms that can damage cells, causing illness and visible signs of ageing.

I took two capsules a day before a main meal, usually my lunch. The capsules are really easy to swallow, and it is advised that they're taken in the morning or early afternoon due to the zinc and vitamin formula which could disrupt sleep if taken later in the day.

The results: I am always keen to take a supplement as I find it reassuring to supercharge my diet and nutrition, especially on days when I'm eating lunch on the go and not preparing meals from scratch. Containing pomegranate, acai berries, papaya and turmeric plus the goodness of greens including broccoli, sprouts and spinach, this formula felt expertly concocted and slotted easily into my routine.

"I take The Super Elixir first thing in the morning to kickstart my system. Then after I’ve had something to eat, I supercharge my results by taking The Skin Elixir capsules for a glowing complexion. I put the jar beside my toothbrush in the bathroom so I remember to take it after breakfast when I clean my teeth and apply my moisturiser. It’s part of my daily topical beauty routine." Elle Macpherson

Would I recommend Elle Macpherson's Welleco products?

While it can be hard to attribute wellness benefits to a specific product when you're also making a concerted effort to eat well and exercise after the excess of festive season, I felt more alert and had good nights of sleep during my month's trial of Welleco and my skin looked clear and glowing. The products taste delicious and are easy to add to your morning or evening drink.

I would recommend the range to anyone wanting to supercharge their wellness routine with a habit that is easy to maintain, especially given that they come supermodel-approved. I would continue to take all three products in tandem to enjoy the maximum benefits.

