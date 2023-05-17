Sofia Richie describes the £14 viral TikTok lip gloss as 'perfect'

Sofia Richie is the definition of 'goals' these days. From her dreamy wardrobe to her fairytale wedding, and her cool family - she's definitely having her moment.
The 24-year-old's TikTok presence is getting stronger and stronger. With 2 million TikTok followers (and counting), fans are loving getting an insight into her life.
Just recently the daughter of Lionel Riche uploaded a GRWM ('get ready with me' video) and showed off a very natural makeup look for a date night with her husband on their honeymoon in the Maldives.
Dressed in a robe we watched as Sofia applied a very small amount of makeup to her face (oh to be so low maintenance) but she completed the look with a lip gloss that just completely elevated the overall aesthetic.
Sofia Richie shared a video with her 2 million TikTok followers
After lining her lips (and telling her followers she's not very good at doing her lip liner - very relatable), she showed off a new lip gloss that she said she's "obsessed with" and described it as "the perfect gloss with just a liner".
The gloss she used - by a brand called Refy - has all the benefits of a lip balm and the non-stick formula is lightweight and smoothes fine lines in the lips, leaving a glass-like finish.
Thanks to the hyaluronic acid, the gloss helps to retain moisture and keep lips hydrated, providing the appearance of fuller lips. What's more, the jojoba oil naturally boosts collagen while helping to nourish and condition lips.
The best bit? You apply using the metal applicator which leaves lips feeling cool and refreshed.
The style star described the lip gloss as "perfect"
REFY's founder, Jess Hunt, said: "We've been loving Sofia's TikTok content and having her use it in her GRWM definitely got some fresh eye's on the Lip Gloss, especially in the US, I think that video has 13.5 million views now which is crazy! Our Lip Gloss is amazing and it really has a cult following with people like Alix Earle and Sofia swearing by it, so it's great for it to get a mention to introduce new customers to it!"
She continued: "I was so excited to see her in Lip Gloss! We're obsessed with her vibe in the REFY office so we all fan-girled a bit when we saw it pop-up on our feeds!"
Scroll down to see more celebrity cheap and cheerful beauty buys.
Cheap & cheerful celebrity favourites
Hailey Bieber: Weleda Skin Food
Weleda Skin Food moisturiser
Hailey says:
“The goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin, and the way I get that is by layering products. I like to get a richer heavier cream and put that in some spots where I get more dry and I want a little more sheen and highlight under the makeup. I’ve had a lot of makeup artists use it on me and I love it.”
Other celeb fans:
- Victoria Beckham: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product."
- Julia Roberts: "I put [Weleda Skin Food] all over my body. It's really simple and inexpensive."
- Adele: "I use it all the time, especially when I'm singing because my hands get dry. It sinks in immediately, and it's not greasy."
- Brooke Shields: "I love Weleda Skin Food. It's one of those things that you can use on your face, your body, your hands - it's a great all-around product."
Weleda Skin Food is a great product for dry skin thanks to its blend of gentle viola tricolour, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils. It’s certified natural and organic, and one sells every 11 seconds and has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Garnier Natural Bronzer tanning drops
Mrs Hinch says:
"These are a ten out of ten." The cleanfluencer also used a makeup wipe over her skin to reveal her makeup-free radiant glow after using them.
The Garnier drops can be used alone or mixed in with a moisturiser to create a natural but bronzed glow. The formula is buildable for creating a gradual tan, and is enriched with hyaluronic acid and coconut water to keep skin feeling fresh while giving a streak-free glow.
Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion
Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion
Jennifer says:
"I think it's because my mom told me to start moisturising when I turned 15, I've been using Aveeno since I was a teenager."
Other celebrity fans of Aveeno:
- Jessica Alba
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Zoe Saldana
Jen’s fave daily moisturiser is currently a trending product at Lookfantastic - it’s deeply moisturising and it’s great for sensitive skin since it’s unscented. It’s blended with Prebiotic Colloidal Oatmeal, and harmonises with your skin’s natural microbiome, ensuring that its entire surface is balanced and never stripped of essential goodness.
Holly Willoughby: Plantur 21 shampoo
Plantur 21 longhair caffeine shampoo set
Holly’s trusted hair stylist Ciler Peksah writes on Holly’s website Wilde Moon:
"This set contains a shampoo, conditioner and scalp serum to boost scalp health and hair growth. Just like we need a coffee to get us going in the morning, these caffeine hair products give your hair that much-needed oomph!"
The Plantur collection includes caffeine as its active ingredient, supplying your hair roots with new energy to boost hair growth. The hardworking formula also includes essential micronutrients like biotin, magnesium, calcium and zinc to ensure healthy and strong hair roots.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Maya says:
"I’ve been using Bio-Oil for years. In my house, my mum always had it for stretch marks or scars and things like that. Straight after the shower, if you’re a little bit damp and you put it on, in my mind it locks in moisture more. But I don’t know if that’s a fact! So yeah, Bio-Oil, I douse myself in that."
Other celebrity fans:
- Kim Kardashian: "I love Bio-Oil. It's cheap, and it really works!"
- Natalie Portman: "I used Bio-Oil throughout my pregnancy and afterwards. It's a really affordable, effective way to prevent stretch marks and keep skin hydrated."
- Rochelle Humes: "I've been using Bio-Oil for years now, and I swear by it. It's great for keeping my skin hydrated and reducing the appearance of scars."
- Priyanka Chopra: "Bio-Oil has been a saviour in my life, especially with all the travelling that I do. It's really great for moisturising my skin and keeping it looking healthy."
- Kourtney Kardashian: "I'm obsessed with Bio-Oil. I use it all over my body after a shower, and it's amazing for keeping my skin soft and smooth."
Bio-Oil was first designed to treat stretch marks and scars and continues to be very popular with pregnant women. But it also works wonders with hydrating dry skin, boosting elasticity and reducing hyperpigmentation.
Kylie Minogue: Pond's moisturising cream
Pond's moisturising cold cream
Kylie says:
"It's really changed my skin. It's all I really use to look after my skin. It's such an old classic."
Other celebrity fans:
- Johanna Lumley: "I've used Pond's Cold Cream for years. It's the best makeup remover there is."
- Marilyn Monroe: "I always take off my makeup before I go to bed. I use Pond's Cold Cream."
- Audrey Hepburn: "I believe in using a simple product like Pond's Cold Cream. It's been around for so long, and it really works."
Pond’s Cold Cream is not just a moisturiser - it’s a great makeup remover too. It’s a unique blend of mineral oil and water, which creates a rich and creamy texture that’s effective at removing makeup, dirt, and impurities from the skin. It’s particularly good for those with sensitive skin.