Sofia Richie describes the £14 viral TikTok lip gloss as 'perfect'

Sofia Richie is the definition of 'goals' these days. From her dreamy wardrobe to her fairytale wedding, and her cool family - she's definitely having her moment.

The 24-year-old's TikTok presence is getting stronger and stronger. With 2 million TikTok followers (and counting), fans are loving getting an insight into her life.

Just recently the daughter of Lionel Riche uploaded a GRWM ('get ready with me' video) and showed off a very natural makeup look for a date night with her husband on their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Dressed in a robe we watched as Sofia applied a very small amount of makeup to her face (oh to be so low maintenance) but she completed the look with a lip gloss that just completely elevated the overall aesthetic.

Sofia Richie shared a video with her 2 million TikTok followers

After lining her lips (and telling her followers she's not very good at doing her lip liner - very relatable), she showed off a new lip gloss that she said she's "obsessed with" and described it as "the perfect gloss with just a liner".

The gloss she used - by a brand called Refy - has all the benefits of a lip balm and the non-stick formula is lightweight and smoothes fine lines in the lips, leaving a glass-like finish.

Thanks to the hyaluronic acid, the gloss helps to retain moisture and keep lips hydrated, providing the appearance of fuller lips. What's more, the jojoba oil naturally boosts collagen while helping to nourish and condition lips.

The best bit? You apply using the metal applicator which leaves lips feeling cool and refreshed.

The style star described the lip gloss as "perfect"

REFY's founder, Jess Hunt, said: "We've been loving Sofia's TikTok content and having her use it in her GRWM definitely got some fresh eye's on the Lip Gloss, especially in the US, I think that video has 13.5 million views now which is crazy! Our Lip Gloss is amazing and it really has a cult following with people like Alix Earle and Sofia swearing by it, so it's great for it to get a mention to introduce new customers to it!"

She continued: "I was so excited to see her in Lip Gloss! We're obsessed with her vibe in the REFY office so we all fan-girled a bit when we saw it pop-up on our feeds!"

