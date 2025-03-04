Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on 'disturbing' comments about her looks: 'I refuse to apologize'

Millie Bobby Brown has broken her silence on the "disturbing" comments she has received about her changing appearance.

The 21-year-old shared an impassioned video on Instagram on Monday, publicly naming and shaming several journalists for "dissecting" her face, body, and personal choices.

Millie called the recent coverage scrutinizing her looks "bullying" and she refuses to apologize for growing up.

"I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny," she began.

"I think it's necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me.

"Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don't, I'm now a target."

© Instagram Millie refused to apologize for growing up

Millie then called out a series of recent headlines she said are "desperate to tear young women down", including article titled, "Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?" and "What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?"

The Electric State actress pointed out one particular headline, titled "Little Britain's Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown's new 'mommy makeover' look", saying it amplifies "an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman's appearance".

© Instagram Millie called the stories about her looks 'disturbing'

She continued: "This isn't journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it's disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse.

"We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Millie called out journalists for 'bullying'

"Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up.

"I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can't handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

© Instagram Millie said she will 'not be shamed' for how she looks

Millie added: "We have become a society where it's so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice?

"If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder – what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?"

She concluded: "Let's do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

© Getty Images Millie said 'disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman'

Millie's video was met with an outpouring of support from her followers, with one responding: "We don't have enough words to express HOW MUCH this was neccessary. BRAVO. A HUGE BRAVO, Millie!"

This isn't the first time Millie has addressed critics who claim she looks older than her age. In January, she responded to the negative comments, writing on her Instagram Stories: "Women grow!! Not sorry about it :)."