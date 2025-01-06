Halle Berry, Katy Perry and Jennifer Garner's toning workout is perfect for perimenopause

Skipping, or jump roping as it's known on TikTok, is an exercise you likely haven't tried since your school days. Surprisingly, it has made a major comeback and is now a favorite workout among celebrities, including academy-award-winning actress Halle Berry, 58, and Catch Me If You Can star, Jennifer Garner, 52.

Pop star Katy Perry, 40, famously loves skipping too, practicing jump rope backstage during her Teenage Dream tour.

"It's no secret that I love #jumprope for cardio, and I can get VERY competitive about it," Halle enthusiastically shared with her 9 million Instagram followers, showcasing her passion for this dynamic exercise.

Jennifer Garner, 52, has also posted clips of herself jump roping as a key part of her strength-building regimen, proving its versatility.

Adding to its appeal, there are even whispers that jump roping may soon be included as an official sport in the Olympics - a testament to its growing popularity and status.

Benefits of skipping in menopause

Jump roping, as it's commonly referred to in the personal training world, is more than just a cardio workout for calorie burning. It's also considered one of the best exercises for midlife women, particularly for those navigating perimenopause.

As estrogen levels naturally decline with age, many women experience a loss of bone density, which increases the risk of developing chronic health issues such as osteoporosis and arthritis. However, this is where jump roping can play a pivotal role.

The repetitive jumping action involved in the exercise applies stress to the bones, stimulating bone formation. This process helps bones rebuild and strengthen over time, effectively reducing the risk of these chronic age-related illnesses.

© Shutterstock / YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV Jump rope is great and convenient exercise for cardio and bone heath

Peter Lee Thomas, Halle Berry's personal trainer, raves about jump roping, praising it as a versatile workout that not only tones the body but also significantly improves endurance. Another benefit is its affordability and convenience - jump ropes are inexpensive and portable, which allows anyone to work out virtually anywhere, provided you have enough space to swing the rope without hitting anything breakable!

Celebrity personal trainer Kira Stokes is also a big fan of this trend and has recently launched her own jump rope workouts on her KSFIT app. Kira's workouts cater to all fitness levels, from beginners to seasoned pros, and are a great place to start.

"Jumping rope isn't just a straight cardiovascular workout," Kira explains. "It actively works your arms, shoulders, legs, and core. When you keep your core engaged, it becomes a truly full-body workout, delivering a wide range of fitness benefits."

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner keeps fit by jump roping

How to start jump rope

To get started, the first step is investing in a good-quality jump rope. Experts recommend choosing a rope with weighted options, as this feature can provide added resistance and support long-term fitness goals. Next, ensure you're using a cushioned surface, such as a gym mat or an outdoor track, to minimize the impact on your joints and make the workout more comfortable.

Experts also emphasize that even spending just a few minutes a day skipping can give remarkable results. Not only will it help you build stronger bones, but it will also leave you feeling more energized and empowered in your daily life.

Just ask 47-year-old Sarah, who turned to jump roping to address her perimenopausal weight gain and improve her overall energy levels.

"As someone going through perimenopause, I was struggling with energy dips, mood swings, and concerns about my bone health,” Sarah shares. “But after just a few weeks of consistent jumping, I noticed I was sleeping better, my mood was more stable, and I felt stronger overall. Now, I do it three times a week, and it’s a workout I actually look forward to. It's fun, effective, and makes me feel great."