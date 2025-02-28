Inside the $215,000 Oscars gift bag, from $10 shampoo to a $25,000 mind-reading kit

Nominee and winners gift bags have become a hugely popular part of awards season with the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards both gifting their A-list talent swag bags.

The Oscars do not have an affiliated bag, but the "Everyone Wins" bags are doled out annually to all 25 nominees in the acting and directing categories, which this year includes Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Monica Barbaro and Timothee Chalamet.

"While our gifts may be famous for being fun and fabulous, they also serve as a means to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back," said Lash Fary, the owner of Distinctive Assets, the company who curates the annual bags.

"This year, on the heels of the historically tragic LA fires, we have found even more ways that our celebrity swag can do good in our community."

Inside the 2025 'Everyone Wins' bag for Oscars nominees

That means alongside gorgeous skincare products from Miage, DNA kits from Ancestry and stunning trips to Sri Lanka, the bag also gives the talent the chance to give back to their community, with more than $1 million of personalized disaster recovery services from Bright Harbor available to gift to over 300 families affected by the L.A. wildfires.

Take a peek inside this year's bag:

Miage Skincare worth $500 A range of Miage Skincare products including the Manifest Day Lotion, and Awakened Isotonic Eye Elixir.

Ancesty VIP Family History Experience, worth $25,000 Ancestry is offering a DNA Activation Kit exclusively for nominees. They can also partner with an Ancestry professional genealogist for a VIP Family History Experience — not yet available to the public and valued at $25,000 — offering in-depth research into their family’s past.



Four-night stay at two award-winning luxury resorts, worth $23,500. A four-night stay at two award-winning luxury resorts in the Maldives: JOALI Maldives, the firs art-immersive hotel in the Maldives, and JOALI BEING, the first and only wellbeing island in the Maldives, both worth $23,500.



1MD Nutrition 'Vision for Tomorrow' box worth $434 1MD Nutrition has curated an exclusive “Vision for Tomorrow” box, $434, featuring “clinically validated, doctor-recommended VisionMD formula” that supports eye health to maintain robust long-term vision.



Alamo Drafthouse merchandise worth $400 A collection of film-inspired Alamo Drafthouse merchandise including apparel, jewelry and collectibles worth $400

A gourmet gift set, $75, from Blanc Par Rouge A gourmet gift set, $75, from Blanc Par Rouge including maple wood boards produced by employees with mental and/or physical disabilities. The boxes have been pre-assembled by high school students entering the job marke



Bored Rebel’s graphic t-shirt, $118 Bored Rebel’s “L.A. Strong” graphic t-shirts which retail for $118



Bright Harbor donations Bright Harbor has offered ten vouchers of “personalized disaster recovery support” to give to more than 300 families affected by the L.A. wildfires. The organization helps those impacted through the recovery process of insurance, government benefits and seeking vendors for remediation, construction and other services.

Brook37 tea, worth $94 A gift box of $94 Atelier premium tea from Brook37 including four rare and exclusive teas sourced from Darjeeling, in the Himalayan mountains.



Live show from Dr. Carl Christman, mentalist to the star, for $25000 For $25,000 recipients can receive a live show from Dr. Carl Christman, mentalist to the stars. Christman "combines magic, mind reading, hypnosis and comedy for a unique experience.



A $5200 stay in Cotton House Hotel A stay in the Autograph Collection's five-star Cotton House Hotel in Barcelona, Spain, worth $5200

Cate Brown Studio's luxury dog wear and pillows, worth $495 One for Demi Moore!

Cate Brown Studio has contributed luxury dog wear and pillows, worth $495, handcrafted in New York from vintage, end-cycle and dead stock heritage fashion.





Daniel Ashley pocket squares, $500 Daniel Ashley pocket squares, "designed for the next generation of royalty" are worth $500 and will be in the gift bag.



Dogwalkers cannabis pre-rolls, $194 Dogwalkers cannabis pre-rolls “inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely walks with your pups". The company gives back a percentage of profits to dog shelters; the box is worth $194.



$58 fragrance by The Heart Company The 'Good Vibes' fragrance by The Heart Company, a vegan, heart-crafted perfume collection. Worth $58.



Helight Sleep Therapy, a NASA-inspired red light device, worth $134. Helight Sleep Therapy, a NASA-inspired red light device engineered to mirror the natural cycle of light at the end of the day, worth $134.

A $346 gift set from Ierias Nama A $346 gift set from Ierias Nama that included their Universal Exfoliator – Glow Powder, Dewy Nectar Serum – Radiance & Mood Booster and Ambrosia Face Oil – Plant Collagen.



Ilia Beauty products worth $270 The iconic Ilia Beauty have provided several products worth $270 including their Limitless Lash Mascara, a non-comedogenic Sunshift Cream Bronzer, and a richly-pigmented water-resistant Clean Line Gel Liner.



$305 three-piece gift set from Instytutum The 25 nominees will all receive a $305 three-piece gift set of best-sellers from Instytutum including theTriple-Action Resurfacing Peel.



$450 Krovblit Fine Art A $450 collectible framed mini resin print from Krovblit Fine Art is on offer.



© Scott Ehlers The Boos Block cutting board, worth $240 The Boos Block cutting board is a versatile and durable kitchen essential, and worth $240. One will be gifted in each bag.



Mermaid Cove products, worth $90 Mermaid Cove was founded by a mother-and-son duo inspired by a mother’s fight against cancer and her discovery of harmful toxins in cosmetics. A luxurious trio of their Salt & Surf Artisan Soap, Canadian Glacial Clay Face Masque and Kov Regenerative Moisturizing Cream, worth $90 is available.

Exclusive signed edition of Tanner by Samantha Skye, $20 An exclusive signed edition of Tanner by Samantha Skye, the first in a series of books perfect for fans of romance books and shows like Yellowstone.



VEDI lipsticks, $168 VEDI is a San Francisco-based luxury clean beauty brand inspired by the founder’s journey as a stroke survivor and a fusion of her Indian heritage with modern Western elegance. Designed for golden skin tones, the $168 lipsticks are crafted with organic ingredients and are vegan and cruelty-free.



L'Oreal shampoo, $10 Sometimes, the best products are some of the cheapest, and nominees will get to enjoy $90 worth of L’Oreal cosmetics and hair care products including items from the Ever Pure collection; the shampoo retails for $10.



Los Angeles builder Justin Rezvanipour is committed to helping rebuild his hometown after the LA wildfires and is offering a 50 percent discount on construction services via Maison Construction. Each celebrity gift can be redeemed for themselves or they can direct the opportunity to support fire victims.



A 20-piece luxury gift box from Petty Pout, $400 A 20-piece luxury gift box from Petty Pout including the entire current product line from founder Cristin Hegle worth $400.



Luxury wellness retreat stay, worth $8,500 A five-night luxury wellness retreat stay in the Sri Lankan hills from Santani Nomatic worth $8,500



Neue Theory protein powders, $255 Neue Theory, a mission-driven, female-founded wellness brand created by dietitian Abbey Sharp has included several gift boxes, worth $255, with their brand new protein powders that don't launch until March making recipients the first to sample the products.



Nomatic travel bags, worth $599 Nomatic travel bags, worth $599, are functional, durable and innovative for everyday life.



Exclusive jewelry bar, $500 Omgigi is offering an exclusive jewelry bar experience for up to 10 guests during which time they can create unique pieces valued at up to $500.

