Princess Kate sports 20-inch hair - here's her secret to a split ends-free mane

The Princess of Wales looked as beautiful as ever on Monday when she joined her husband, Prince William, at commemorations to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked elegant yet respectful in a pair of smart black flares which she teamed with a tailored, longline blazer coat.

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate wore an all-black outfit and poignant pearls

We loved her hair; the brunette royal wore it down and loose in tumbling, woven curls and highlighted her features with a sweep of natural-looking makeup.

© Getty Images Kate paid tribute during the memorial

Speaking of her hair, it looked majorly long. We spoke to the incredible Micheal Gray, multi-award winning hairstylist, who estimates that Kate's hair spans 20 inches long. Epic!

The longer hair can get, the more likely it is to get split yet Kate's always looks immaculate. Micheal explained why and advised on how you can also get your hair looking in tip-top condition like the royal.

"When growing hair, I think a lot of people still forget you still need to have a haircut in the process for it to still be lovely, long and healthy. Mini trims every eight weeks. [It's important to] take off the very ends to maintain your hair being healthy," he explains.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlotte copies Princess Kate’s iconic hair twirl

"During certain moments of women’s lives, hair changes, even when they get into their 40s. You can still maintain longer luscious hair like Princess Kate, as she is embracing her long hair now. Or sometimes women feel they can’t have long hair when it’s all down to how you look after it.

Michael loves Living Proof's 'Scalp Care Density Serum'

"I recommend regular mini trims, and encouraging/stimulating hair with products such as The Nioxin hair range, which dives deep into scalp condition as well as offering hair protection. Another great product is Living Proof's 'Scalp Care Density Serum'. Plus hair and nail tablets which help with hair growth and strengthening such as Perfectil."

© Matt Porteous Kate's new portrait released on her 43rd birthday

Kate's royal wave

In her gorgeous birthday portrait earlier this month, Kate's curls looked fuller and sat slightly differently.

LISTEN: Is Princess Catherine the perfect royal?

Professional hairstylist Tom Pike confirmed the change in her tresses. He said: "Essentially, Kate has upgraded the style known as the 'Hollywood wave'. To achieve this, you would use either a smoothing cream or a nice blow dry spray. Blow dry your hair smooth, then using a large barrel wand, twist the hair around the tool, taking slightly thicker sections as you work. Once this is done, gently brush it out."