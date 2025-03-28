Why Aimee Lou Wood's 'perfectly imperfect' teeth are having a moment 

As a Beauty Editor, my email inbox is always filled with reports about the latest must-try beauty treatments and trends. Microbladed brows, baby Botox, preventative fillers, Invisalign. But I've never really been one for trends like these as they often erase what makes us look individual.

Beauty to me isn't about fitting into a mold, it's about celebrating the quirks, the asymmetries, the features that make us unique. So, when I saw the internet buzzing about White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood's teeth - yes, her teeth - I knew we had stumbled upon a beauty moment worth celebrating.

In an era where social media influencers flash rows of flashlight-white, identikit veneers, Aimee's naturally imperfect smile stands out like a lovely and beautiful act of rebellion. But let's be honest - it shouldn't be a rebellion at all.

© FilmMagic The White Lotus star, Aimee Lou Wood is championing a new beauty era thanks to her ‘imperfect’ teeth.

Somehow, a woman choosing to keep her original teeth rather than opting for a 'perfect' Hollywood smile is headline-worthy. What does that say about the beauty era we're living in?

I believe we're at a crossroads. On the one hand, there's an obsession with flawlessness: filters that remove every pore, cosmetic procedures that sculpt sameness, and a widespread fear of looking 'real'.

On the other hand, there's a growing movement celebrating individuality. Take the recent unfiltered video showing Amanda Seyfried opening up about her eczema beauty routine. Many praised the Mamma Mia star for being so natural, real and open. "Appreciate the honesty - it makes her even prettier," said one viewer about the video that was uploaded to Vogue's YouTube channel. And I agree.

© FilmMagic Aimee even admits that she can't believe the positive reactions about her teeth

A new beauty era

Aimee-Lou is championing this welcome new era thanks to everyone's fascination with her 'imperfect' teeth. The British actress, 31, even admitted on The Johnathon Ross show that she 'can't believe the impact' that her appearance is having on her fans, revealing that while American orthodontists are analysing her smile and suggesting ways to fix her teeth on TikTok, she has experienced a "real full circle moment" and "now people are clapping in the audience," about them.

I love how Aimee has set her own beauty standard by not going down the typical 'Hollywood smile' route. It challenges the usual narrative that we need to fix something to help us look more beautiful. Her teeth are yes, slightly uneven, but they are uniquely hers. It makes her authentic, real, and even more beautiful.

The fascination with Aimee's teeth is a sign of progress in redefining a new era of beauty standards. It means we're looking at faces that haven't been digitally altered or surgically refined. It's a realisation that uniqueness is captivating - that real beauty isn't about symmetry, but about the character that makes a face unforgettable.

For too long, the beauty industry has worked under a silent rule: if you can tweak it, smooth it, or align it, you should. But Aimee's smile is happily breaking that rule simply by existing in its natural form.

And this is a beauty trend that I want to see more of. One that can happily fill my email inbox. The kind where we applaud distinctive features rather than erase them. Where individuality is seen as aspirational rather than something to 'correct.'

So, if you've ever felt pressured to 'fix' something that makes you *you*, take a page from Aimee's book: lean into it, smile, and know that real beauty doesn't need approval - it already exists, unapologetically, in all of us.