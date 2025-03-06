White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood addresses the real story behind her 'bunny' teeth

As The White Lotus returns to our screens and we prepare to watch as chaos ensues on the luxurious Thai island, one star in particular has had fans talking: Aimee Lou Wood.

The British actress has become the breakout star of the hit HBO series thanks to her impeccable comic timing and endearing performance as Chelsea, the up-in-the-clouds girlfriend to Walter Goggins' Rick.

Despite starring on one of the hottest shows of the moment, Aimee opened up about how she wasn't always the confident go-getter that she appears to be, thanks to one major insecurity.

WATCH: The White Lotus returns for season 3

She shared that growing up, her prominent teeth became a source of shame for her, until Mick Jagger's model daughter, Georgia May, hit the scene with her Rimmel campaign.

Aimee explained in an Instagram video that her mouth "was the thing that everyone pointed out and it was the thing that made me different."

"And I've never seen an actress on TV with teeth like mine," she continued. "When Georgia Jagger did the 'Get the London Look' and she had the gap teeth, that was a huge moment. I then thought, 'I am going to put red lipstick on and I am going to draw attention to it.'"

© HBO Aimee stars as Chelsea in The White Lotus

The model herself took to Aimee's comments to praise her "gorgeous" teeth, alongside a slew of fans urging her to not make any changes as her smile made her "unique", "fascinating" and "refreshing".

Starring on a major American show meant that Aimee was surrounded by perfect teeth all the time, which could've led to even more insecurity; instead, the 30-year-old shared that she felt "rebellious".

"These people live in Holly­wood," she told THR. "I live in my little flat in South East London, and I'm so British in my sensibility that I wasn't sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident."

© HBO Aimee shared that she felt "rebellious" being on set with stars who had perfect teeth

She continued: "All I ever do is take the piss out of myself. Even the way [White Lotus fans] are talking about me and my teeth — that I don't have veneers or Botox — it feels a bit rebellious."

Aimee rose to fame for her role as the beloved Aimee Gibbs on Netflix's Sex Education. The star revealed to Stylist that she was shocked to nab the part after feeling like she was not "conventional-looking enough."

"It's completely in my head. It's a myth I've told myself," she added.

© Getty Images The actress was inspired after seeing Georgia May Jagger's stunning smile

"I'd always be super confident when I went to theatre auditions but if it was a TV thing, I'd be so shocked when I got a recall," she continued.

"I sometimes thought, 'Oh, a Channel 4 thing, I might have a chance on there.' Then Sex Education came along and I was like, 'Well, what have I seen on Netflix? Everyone has perfect Hollywood teeth.'"

© Instagram The 30-year-old would be shocked to receive TV callbacks because of her teeth

Since her breakout role, Aimee has become an inspiration for people with teeth insecurities, sharing that she had received "hundreds of messages" of support and thanks.

"People going, 'Oh my god, you've got teeth like mine,'" she said. "'Now I go to school and people think I'm cool because I look like Aimee.' Instead of it being 'Bugs Bunny' or whatever."