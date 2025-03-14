I quit my fake tan addiction after 18 years - here's how you can do the same

As a redhead, I've always been a little bothered by my super pale skin. Growing up, it was all about being as ultra-tanned as possible. This was achieved by many with a sun bed (I know, hugely dangerous) and of course, bucket loads of fake tan.

© PeopleImages Some people love to be tanned

I never truly hated my porcelain skin, but I never really loved it either. From the age of 18 (I'm in my late thirties now), I used to cover my limbs in everything from Boots 'Soltan' foaming mousse to Rimmel's 'Sun Shimmer' and Thursday evenings were always dedicated to the art of fake tan application ahead of the weekend.

However, as I've got older, I've become reluctant to bronze up my body. I suppose it's due to many reasons. One: it's a timely exercise; you have to prep the skin with exfoliation and body lotion beforehand, not to mention creating a barrier on all those pesky areas like toes, fingers, wrists, knees and of course, elbows. Who has that kind of time?

Fake tan was a big part of my beauty regime

Two: the markings. It seems that no matter what tan I used, it would find some way of appearing on my clothes, and don't get me started on the bedsheets! It drove my husband mad.

Three: I have always found that being tanned would look incredible for a day or two, before the inevitable peeling and flaking off.

But above all, I just felt like I was lying. Call it dramatic, but as a redhead, it's pretty obvious I have pale skin, and any form of colour would have to come from a bottle. Of course, there is nothing wrong with this - it's safer than getting sunburnt and a great way to explore your complexion and switch things up a bit.

© Courtesy of Netflix The character of Mel Monroe in Virgin River inspired me

I decided that now I'm getting older, I should embrace what nature has given me. The turning point was seeing the character of Mel in Virgin River. In the latest season, she marries long-time love Jack, and the vision of her in her wedding dress, looking ethereal and beautiful while rocking her pale skin evoked something in me.

© Getty Images Jessica Chastain was pale and striking at the Oscars in 2022

Another case in point: Jessica Chastain at the 2022 Oscars. She looked positively luminous in her glittering lilac Gucci gown as she collected her statue and I remember thinking how striking her features looked against her pale skin and red hair.

Beauty brands are noticing a rise in people embracing their natural hues, too. Lina Ruiz, Director of Research and Development at ATTITUDE, explains: "We're seeing more women embrace their natural skin, recognizing that UV exposure not only affects skin health but also shapes our perception of beauty. As part of this shift, people are becoming more mindful of their overall well-being and the ingredients they encounter, understanding that true radiance comes from within. Being healthy doesn’t mean having a tan - it’s about the natural glow that shines through when we take care of ourselves."

International Makeup Artist Jo Martin agrees, telling HELLO: "I think most people use fake tan because they 'feel better' with it. I find that when you are tanned, that can limit what makeup you can use. It’s normally bronze, coral shades to compliment the skin tone. But, when you have your natural skin, you are more open to all different shades of makeup."

Can you use a bronzer when you're pale?

Bronzer can still be used on pale skin, according to Jo. "You can still create a healthy, glowy bronzed makeup on a natural skin tone. If you have a pink undertone, choose a more cool-toned bronzer. If you have yellow undertones, then pick a bronzer that has a warm tone. Apply it to any of the areas the sun would hit and blend, blend, blend!"

Bronzer can still be worn when you're pale

Here come my tips that have worked when embracing a tan-free complexion.

Exposure therapy

This may sound a little serious, but it's an important one. Many people turn to fake tan when they know they are going to an event or it's a dead cert they will be photographed. It can be hard, but try going somewhere where your picture will be taken, and leave the fake tan behind. Yes, it may take some getting used to, but I promise it's not as scary as it sounds. Be brave and pull that plaster off! No one will even notice but you. Get comfortable with your own, unique skintone.

Get some new beauty role models

I write about celebrities constantly for my work and follow a plethora of influencers. But, I'm never going to identify with Kim Kardashian and her epic tan, or J.LO, come to mention it. I don't have that kind of colouring! So, I try to follow people that also embrace the pale.

© JB Lacroix Getting new beauty role models always helps

Taylor Swift, Holliday Granger and Emma Stone are at the top of my list. Seeing images of celebrities who share your skin tone will help you realise that it's cool to be pale.

Colour correcting

As a redhead with pale skin, I get dark under-eye circles, which there's no doubt that a spot of fake tan could conceal. Now that I don't use it, I feel like my eye bags can look worse at times. However, I've been using the Kosas 'Revealer Extra Bright Serum Powered Color Corrector', £26/ $32 in the shade 'Magic.' It really lives up to its namesake. The pink tone neutralises my dark circles and brightens up that area. I don't know what I did without it, and it's really helped me on my quest to be a pale princess.

Kosas 'Revealer Extra Bright Serum Powered Color Corrector'

For pale-skinned beauty on the go, I've really enjoyed using the ATTITUDE Happy Berry Makeup Set, £59.99 / $56.63 which includes blush, a highlighter and lip gloss, in soft, neutral tones that are ideal for natural makeup.

ATTITUDE's 'Happy Berry Makeup Set' is great for natural makeup on the go

Concealer wise, I need a strong one as fake tan naturally covers redness and spots with ease.

The HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA 'Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer'

The HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA 'Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer' £27/$32 instantly blurs any problematic areas without being cakey. I use it all over my face and the blend is seamless.

Define brows

Redheads' brows can get lost. I have super light brown brows so I top them up periodically, which stops my face looking washed out.

Eylure's 'Dybrow Dark Brown', £6 /$13.94 helps define my brows, proceeding to frame the face. Pale skin girls should follow this advice as brows can change the face and make it look more angular in the absence of tan.

Use a shimmery body cream

Fake tan was a non-negotiable on my legs and decolletage before a night out. It's something I've missed as a gal who depended on fake tan.

Rahua's 'Enchanted Island Body Glow Cream is great for giving your skin a natural glow

However, you can achieve an even skin tone by using a body cream with a light blast of shimmer included. The Rahua 'Enchanted Island Body Glow Cream' £65/$83.86 peps up the skin and is loaded with natural ingredients that help with inflammation, so redness is eliminated and you're left with a silky finish.

Get a foundation match

One of the big rules when leaving the fake tan on the shelf is to get clued up on what foundation is right for your skin tone. This is quite the task and can be rather difficult to do alone. So, I went into the Charlotte Tilbury Covent Garden store and had a shade match with a professional makeup artist and it was truly enlightening. I'd recommend anyone do the same if they want some makeup guidance.

Charlotte Tilbury's Covent Garden store is a great place to get a foundation match

Sofia, the talented professional who worked her magic on me, gave my skin a full makeover and let me into some top tips. She revealed that people try and colour match their neck when opting for foundation, but it's a good idea to go one shade darker and take the product past your jawline, as the sun hits that area naturally.

I had an in-person foundation match at Charlotte Tilbury which was so helpful

It will warm up your complexion without applying tan and stop you from going too pale as your face and neck tend to be a slightly different tone due to subtle sun exposure.

In conclusion

It's hard giving up fake tan when you've been dependent on it for so long - I'm not going to sugarcoat it. But once I decided to embrace my natural colouring, it's been nothing short of liberating. I find I have more free time now (no fake tan Thursdays for me) and my clothes are no longer stained with orange, not to mention my sheets.

I'm trying to keep going with my natural tone - wish me luck!

My facial features are more defined as no one is looking at the tan anymore, and my eyes seem to pop. Ultimately, I feel that I've finally accepted who I am. Embracing our natural looks can only be a good thing and that is truly beautiful.