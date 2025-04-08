Why this bizarre beauty stunt could be your ultimate midlife hack

If there's one thing I love when food shopping, it's browsing the beauty-slash-medicine aisle and picking up supermarket skincare bargains.

It almost feels like I'm breaking a shopping rule when I get distracted by a budget-friendly serum or a scented body wash. My brain cells enjoy the pampering in what can often be a stressful setting. And it's a welcome break from ticking off items on the ongoing 'what's for dinner?' list.

So when I heard that The Ordinary - the brand that practically invented affordable, no-frills skincare - was selling reduced-price eggs in their New York stores to help customers combat rising living costs, I thought that it made perfect sense.

"We heard NYC needed eggs," the brand posted on its Instagram page with a photo of a carton of eggs labeled with The Ordinary's instantly recognisable 'O' logo. And for that weekend only, the stores sold cartons of a dozen eggs, that were 'ordinarily priced' at just over $3. Which is a steal compared to the almost $20 that I have to part with every week for my family's two dozen egg demands.

Of course, it was a publicity stunt - the post quickly went viral and received over 100,000 likes in the first 24 hours and the brand reportedly sold out of the cartons in a similar time. But do we really want to be shopping for our fridge essentials at the same time as our beauty products?

"Thank you for the eggs," said one follower of the brand. "I'm sure a lot of people are thankful and happy," said another.

I for one am also sold on the idea. Shopping for food and skincare under the same roof is not exactly a new thing, granted. But I'd happily shop for my eggs amongst my serums and creams, even if they were in the same aisle. And especially if it meant they were more affordable. It's time-saving too - and who doesn't need more time?

© Shutterstock / Pressmaster Donna believes that shopping for food and skincare saves time and money

It's easy to think of beauty as an indulgence, but for so many of us, it's actually another essential. I would probably forgo eggs over moisturiser if push came to shove, as I hate that tight skin feeling. But if merchandising them together meant that I could have both? Then it's a win-win all around.

A quick poll among my friends revealed that they feel the same way too. "A really lovely nourishing serum is as essential as my morning coffee," one of my friends declared. "It's a non-negotiable! It makes me happy and helps me feel set for the day. It's literally essential and I need both."

Thanks to inflation, prices for everyday household items such as eggs and coffee have skyrocketed, and beauty brands are recognizing that self-care isn't separate from real life.

I've always been loyal to supermarket skincare brands - there are so many unknown gems waiting to be discovered and over the years, I've built a solid list of go-to products that I grab while picking up the food shop.

For results-driven skincare, I shop for brands including Cerave and Cetaphil. They are both developed by dermatologists which makes them trustworthy without the price tag.

For body care, Dove and Aveeno are faves. Their body washes suit all the family with no concerns of irritation.

I've also found some of my favourite SPFs on supermarket shelves. Simple, Nivea and Olay have great offerings. These products prove that you don't need to splurge to get results.

The Ordinary's egg stunt makes me wonder - what's next? If they can sell eggs alongside skincare, will other brands do something similar? Could we see face masks or candles being discounted alongside budget-friendly meal deals? Surely that's the best night in - curry, candle and a face mask?

The lines between beauty and everyday essentials are blurring, and I'm here for it. So I say yes to having more skincare hauls alongside my weekly shop. That's the kind of inflation-proof glow-up I can get behind.