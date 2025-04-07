This is the ‘magical’ peptide oil that gets five star reviews across the board - here’s why

Peptides are the buzzword of beauty right now. From promising plumped up skin to collagen-stimulating properties, peptides are considered the gentle cousin to retinols in the journey to a more youthful, line-free visage. And there’s one peptide oil that’s getting five star reviews across the board - let us introduce you to the Nip+Fab Peptide Fix Finishing Oil 2%.

This skin-enhancing facial oil could be just what your skin is missing. Considered truly transformative by Nip+Fab fans, this luxurious oil is powered by a powerful peptide complex to plump, brighten and smooth.

The Peptide Finishing Oil is a firm favourite for Nip+Fab fans

Called a ‘world-first formula’ it’s something of a unicorn in the beauty world; suitable for all skin types and ages, and clinically proven to reduce the visibility of wrinkles by up to 45.79% in 4 weeks. Blue in colour, thanks to the copper peptides, here’s what you need to know.

Take our poll:

What is a peptide?

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that form the building blocks of certain proteins needed by the skin, like collagen and elastin. They are responsible for its texture, strength and resilience.

Smaller in size than collagen molecules, peptides can get through to the lower layers of the skin and signal to your skin cells to produce more collagen, resulting in a smoother, bouncier-looking complexion.

Using a serum or moisturiser that contains peptides can encourage firmer, younger-looking skin, with additional benefits such as fewer breakouts, a reduction in irritation and an improved skin barrier.

How the Nip+Fab Peptide Fix Finishing Oil 2% works

An advanced bi-phase formula, this oil combines powerful peptides with key skin-perfecting actives to rejuvenate and revitalise the skin. The combination of naturally occurring oil-based peptides plus copper peptides work to ramp up the skin’s collagen production, giving it extra elasticity and that plumpness us over 40s all strive for. Think lit from within with a brighter, more even complexion.

If you’re not ready for retinol just yet, or have had a troublesome time with retinol, this is a great anti-ageing oil to try instead.

The light, non-greasy formula is designed to be the final step in your skincare routine, both morning and night, applied before SPF in the AM and as the last application at night.

What the reviews say

“Game-changing”, “incredible” and “magical” are just some of the words used to describe this product by shoppers.

“Has to be one of the best I've ever used, makes your skin feel like silk” enthused one review with another calling it a “Fabulous product! I love the effect it has on my skin. Will definitely be using it for life. It’s the best skin boost I've ever used and I've tried a lot, including lots of very expensive ones that don't match this product. It's like magic!”

Others applaud its effectiveness on menopausal skin, and how it leaves skin glowing, plumped and radiant.

Peptides - the next generation

Such is the popularity of the Nip+Fab oil (it is the brand’s bestseller) that Nip+Fab has introduced a new innovation to its peptide line-up - Peptide Fix 2in1 Tone & Top-Up Mist 4% SPF50.

A first of its kind, the potent skincare solution has been designed to enhance your morning routine, post cleansing and before your serum or concentrate. Think of it as your first hit of collagen-boosting peptides, while laying down a line of UV defence as you go.

Like its predecessor, the mist is suited to all skin types and ages and protects even the most sensitive of skin with its broad-spectrum SPF50 protection with the anti-ageing properties of peptides.

The Peptide Fix 2in1 Tone & Top-Up Mist is the latest product in the range

Peptide Fix 2in1 Tone & Top-Up Mist 4% SPF50 - my thoughts

I love that this is made for on-the-go spritzing. Although it's not meant to replace your usual SPF (wear this on top of your normal sun protection), it’s more of a top up. I’ve already popped a bottle in my everyday bag, so I can mist my skin in the office, at the park or wherever I am. It’s lightweight enough that you barely notice you’re wearing it, and gives your skin a deliciously juicy, plumped glow.

I’ve found myself spraying it while sitting at my desk in a very sunny office, not only to protect from the sun, but to also hydrate my skin - the air conditioning in the office often dries it out. I’ve also found it useful for this spring sunny days in the park, when I don’t have time to reapply my SPF while chasing my five year old around the playground. A quick spritz and I feel protected.

My skin can tend to be quite sensitive to facial mists, but this is un-fragranced and light enough that it doesn’t aggravate my skin. A winner in my book.

Discover the award-winning peptide range that’s redefining skincare standards at Nip+Fab.