Sami Sheen shows off her new nose — and she looks just like mom Denise Richards
denise richards hair bikini© Photo: Rex

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Sami Sheen got up close and personal on Monday when she showed off her new nose after undergoing plastic surgery. 

Two weeks after she went under the knife, the oldest child of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, took to Instagram to show off the results. 

In the images, Sami, 20, was beaming as she posed up a storm around Los Angeles.

One photo, in particular, displayed the startling resemblance to her famous mom with Sami turning to the side to show off her sculpted nose and she wore her long, honey-colored locks loose. 

Fans would be forgiven for thinking it was Denise in the snapshot as the mother-daughter now look so alike. 

Sami Sheen showed off her new nose after surgery© Instagram
Sami is thrilled with her new "dream nose," which she's been eager to have altered for five years. 

"I would have to photoshop every single photo I took because it photographed horribly," she shared on TikTok before adding that she thought her nose was "droopy and too big for [her] face."

denise richards white lace corset cannes 2023© Instagram
She had her surgery on August 12 and confessed she was "extremely excited" but "sooooo nervous."

Sami shared photos of her journey and while still bandaged from the procedure confessed she was already "so happy" with the results and felt like "a new woman."

This isn't the first time Sami has undergone plastic surgery as she had breast implants nine months ago. 

At the time, her mom — who wants her own implants removed — wasn't happy about her daughter's decision. 

"I'm trying to talk her out of it," she told Bustle. "Because the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn’t know how toxic [they are] when I was 19. And it's not an easy surgery. It’s painful."

sami sheen© Photo: Instagram
Sami didn't listen to Denise and went ahead with the surgery. "All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, 'OK, when’s it my turn?'" she explained to Bustle. "I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff."

While she loved her transformation, three months afterward, the OnlyFans model said she was eager to up her size again. 

denise richards sami sheen© Photo: Instagram
"Spending almost 10k on a new rack just to wanna go bigger," she captioned a video of herself wearing a bralette. "Someone talk me out of it," she then added. 

Sami's choice of career didn't please her dad but he vowed to support her decision. 

He told Fox New Digital at the time: "She is 18 years now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

