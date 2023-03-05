Why Denise Richards' daughter Sami's latest photo could be hard for dad Charlie Sheen Charlie Sheen's ex-wife is a strong supporter of her daughter's

Sami Sheen is proving that she's unafraid of living her life the way she wants to with her latest snapshot, as minimal as it may be.

The picture simply featured waves rocking up against a beach in the twilight hour, along with the text: "I know [you] wanna see the other photos I took during this shoot."

VIDEO: Denise Richards looks "so pretty" in this Instagram video

Loading the player...

It then linked out to Denise Richards' daughter's OnlyFans page, referencing photographs that she'd recently shared from a trip to the beach.

In them, she wore a striking one-piece black swimsuit that featured a midriff cut-out, letting her blonde locks fall over her face, looking quite identical to her famous mom.

MORE: Denise Richards sizzles in leg-lengthening swimsuit in sun-drenched photo

TRENDING NOW: Gwen Stefani shares 'incredible' news as fans rush to congratulate her

The tease definitely might've proven hard for her father and Denise's ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, given his past disapproval of her participation in OnlyFans.

"This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," the Two and a Half Men actor told Yahoo Entertainment last year.

Sami's photo linked out to her OnlyFans page

Sami certainly received far more support for her decision to join the site from her mom. Denise even chose to join the app only a week after Sami.

Announcing her decision, Denise explained how she hoped that her new account on the subscription based app, would "empower women to own their own narrative and live authentically true to themselves."

MORE: Denise Richards ignores teen daughter Lola's warning as pair hit Hawaii beach

ALSO POPULAR: Savannah Guthrie to make big change in personal life amid Today absence

Charlie has since come around to his daughter's decision to be part of the online NSFW community, with the James Bond actress telling Us Weekly that she and her ex were now in a "good place" regarding their daughter.

The mother-daughter pair have developed a closer bond over the past year

Denise is quite close with her three daughters, Sami, Lola, 17 – both of whom she shares with Charlie – as well as her youngest, Eloise, 11, who she adopted in 2011 and parents with current husband Aaron Phypers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.