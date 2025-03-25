Hugh Jackman undergoes stark transformation that leaves fans stunned — watch

Hugh Jackman is often down to switch things up with his appearance when the opportunity calls for it, and is doing so once again.

The actor, 56, is filming an upcoming film titled The Death of Robin Hood in Ireland, and is waving his signature scruffy silver fox look goodbye.

Take a look at Hugh capturing his transformation for the role in the video he shared below…

WATCH: Hugh Jackman captures sleek change to his appearance

He also shared several photographs of the beautiful Irish vistas along which they filmed, including the sun poking through the canopy of trees, breathtaking blue seas, and expansive green meadows.

"There is a depth, a camaraderie and a spirit to the entire cast and crew of The Death of Robin Hood," Hugh wrote alongside the post. "Thank you for this wonderful experience. It is an honor and a privilege. Thank you Ireland!!! Your beauty knows no bounds."

Fans were struck by the actor's new look and glimpses of his coming project, leaving comments like: "Looking sharp big man! Can't wait for this!" as well as: "YESSSS I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THE SHAVING THE MOUSTACHE VIDEO," plus: "This man is aging like a fine wine."

© Instagram Hugh shared some stunning glimpses of the movie's Northern Ireland filming spots

The upcoming action epic will be produced by True Brit Entertainment and A24, directed by Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One filmmaker Michael Sarnoski. It stars Hugh alongside Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Noah Jupe and Murray Bartlett.

Production began last month in Northern Ireland and the film will present a darker reimagining to the classic Robin Hood tale, "grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder," per its official logline.

Per Variety, the director shared in a statement: "It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood."

© Getty Images The change is a return to his clean shaven self

"Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way."

Last week, Hugh announced that he and British theatrical producer Sonia Friedman were launching the new company TOGETHER, dedicated to "live theatre that is intimate and accessible," per an official statement from the duo.

"Working alongside director lan Rickson, TOGETHER will stage short runs of fully rehearsed, full-length plays, along with readings, panel discussions and other events in the US, UK, and beyond," it adds. "The focus will be on collaboration, ensemble, equal pay for actors, and shared creative credit."

© Getty Images Jodie Comer is one of the stars of "The Death of Robin Hood"

"By stripping the fully rehearsed productions down to their essentials, with minimal décor, TOGETHER aims to celebrate the raw power of storytelling — getting back to what often makes theater so compelling in the first place."

"Performances will take place in small venues, where established actors will perform just feet from the audience, creating an intimate, elemental experience and heightened sense of community."

© Getty Images It's a stark change from the scruffy grey-specked style for his recent "From New York, with Love" concert series

The statement concluded: "Above all, TOGETHER is committed to keeping its productions genuinely affordable for a large proportion of the house and open to as many people as possible."