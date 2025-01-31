Harriett Blackmore has embarked upon her second stint in the Love Island villa, investing in her appearance before flying to South Africa to find love.

Unlike many islanders who have deleted old photos from their social media accounts, Harriett's life pre-villa is documented in video form as the Brighton native is best friends with vlogger and former Strictly star, Saffron Barker.

© YouTube Harriett appeared in a YouTube video with Saffron Barker in 2018 Fans of the show have unearthed clips from before Harriett found fame on the ITV show and embarked upon a villa-ready transformation.

© YouTube Harriett hails from Brighton The 24-year-old was seen without having undergone any tweakments with glowing skin and subtly penciled-in eyebrows. The only addition to her natural beauty look was a set of eyelash extensions.

Harriett's villa transformation © ITV/Shutterstock Harriett Blackmore has entered the villa for a second time The islander has been open about the treatments she has undergone ahead of her TV debut and for round two in the villa.

© Instagram Harriett posed up a storm before her first villa stint Harriett was tagged on Instagram by an aesthetics technician who detailed a muscle toning procedure she had on her stomach. The same account also shared that they had dissolved Harriett's old lip filler and refilled her lips by splitting 3ml of filler between her lips, chin, nose, and cheeks.

© ITV/Shutterstock Harriett has had baby botox in her forehead The 'frown area' of her forehead has also been injected with 'baby botox' to prevent lines when squinting in the South African sun.

© Instagram Harriett is currently filming Love Island in South Africa "You've probably seen these photos resurfacing where she does look very different. A lot of that is just down to growing up and weight loss so please bear that in mind," her aesthetics practitioner over a video showing Harriett's filler being topped up.

© ITV/Shutterstock Harriett had a dental treatment before going into the villa The ex-dancer has also made changes to her smile with a teeth transformation. Though the clinic where she was treated didn't exactly detail her process, it did use hashtags including Invisalign (a treatment for straightening teeth), composite bonding, and veneers, hinting at Harriett's treatment options.