Beauty Receipts: What skincare CEO Anna Persaud's monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for Dr Anna Persaud, CEO of award-winning skincare brand This Works.

Anna's skincare routine

"I've created a skincare routine to be the best daily routine for every day and every adventure. I need hardworking, multitasking products that deliver results without compromising my skin barrier.

"Next, I apply in transit vit C serum, my go-to antioxidant for environmental protection. It contains 2% slow-release vitamin C, and thanks to hyaluronic acid, it also provides long-lasting hydration throughout the day.

"I always start with in transit no traces because it’s fast, effective, and gentle, helping me avoid over-exfoliation, which can happen when I get overzealous with excessive use of fruit acids and PHAs."

This Works In-Transit™ No Traces Make-Up Pads x60

£18 at Boots

"For my eyes, I use an eye cream to help combat dark circles and keep the delicate under-eye area nourished. Then, my final and all-time favourite step: in transit skin defence SPF 50+. Since I have melasma, managing pigmentation is a lifelong journey, and in transit skin defence is a game-changer. It’s lightweight, leaves no white cast, and works beautifully under makeup without clogging pores.

"This routine keeps my skin protected, hydrated, and balanced - perfect for whatever the day brings!"

Anna's best-kept skincare secret

"My top skincare tip is to incorporate red light therapy in your daily routine. Red light therapy is a powerful addition to any at home skincare or bodycare regimen and investing in a high-quality red light panel can significantly benefit your skin and overall wellness. The scientific evidence supporting the use of red light is extensive and continues to grow. Light has long been known to affect various biological processes, including skin repair, fat loss, and pain management. Thanks to brands like Current Body and others, we now have access to advanced, high-performance red light technology.

"Before investing in a red light panel, be sure to do thorough research. It’s essential to choose one with sufficient power and the correct wavelengths to see noticeable results. Red light therapy is not a quick fix, but with consistent, daily use, you can effectively "de-age" your entire body - including your scalp! Over time, you will see improved elasticity, reduced wrinkles, better skin texture, and even fat loss. However, keep in mind that the results take months, not days, so patience and consistency is key!

Current Body LED Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2

£399.99 at Current Body

"My personal daily routine includes standing in front of my red light panel while brushing my teeth, doing sit-ups in front of the light, and using a separate red light device on my scalp to prevent hair thinning. I credit the combination of red light therapy, and This Works products for helping me restore my body confidence after childbirth, surgery, and as I transition into menopause."

Anna's haircare routine

"My favourite hair accessory has to be the silk hair turban from Slip. Honestly, this lovely accessory has made a bigger difference to my hair than any treatment. Now, I wake up with smooth, frizz-free hair - no more dry, tangled bird's nest at the back of my head!"

Anna's makeup routine

"My favorite part of my makeup routine is applying mascara. I’ve been using the Sweed Eyelash Serum to nourish my lashes, and I’m thrilled with how much thicker and longer they’ve become. So, when I sweep on Dior Show Pump 'N' Volume Mascara, it’s the perfect finishing touch and I instantly feel glammed up and ready to go!

Anna's bath and body routine

"I prefer a bath because it signals the end of a busy day and the start of my nighttime ritual. Now in my mid-50s, I’m a firm believer in actively treating the skin on my body to extend its beauty span. I use our award-winning deep sleep bath oil for the ultimate unwind.

"Because the skin repairs itself at night and loses water while we sleep through trans-epidermal water loss, I always apply This Works deep sleep beauty oil. With bakuchiol and neuroactive sesquiterpenes, it’s clinically proven to reduce wrinkles and improve skin firmness, helping me wake up to replenished, radiant skin every morning."

This Works deep sleep bath oil £48 at John Lewis

Anna's wellness routine

"Give yourself a few restorative breaks throughout the day to keep your nervous system balanced and prevent burnout. Aim for three 15-minute pauses where you fully disconnect from technology. Allow your eyes to rest by looking into the distance, taking a few deep breaths, and enjoying the fact that you’re taking a moment for yourself. Tune into what your body needs - whether it’s a snack, some water, a stretch, or even just a trip to the loo! These small check-ins can make a big difference in how you feel.

Do you prefer high street or luxury products?

"I like both! After spending over a decade at LVMH, I can really appreciate the craftsmanship and scientific research that goes into luxury items, and I see them as long-term investments. But at the same time, I enjoy high-street finds for their creativity and spontaneity - they inspire me to experiment, be playful, and try something new! My favourite skincare brand at the moment is my own, of course!"