Victoria Beckham approved! 5 best LED face masks proven to beat skin stress & help stimulate collagen

The list of celebrities who use LED face masks is growing by the minute. A-listers have been wowed by the powers of LED face masks for quite some time now. From Victoria Beckham to Kourtney Kardashian, Trinny Woodall and Chrissy Teigen, the stars are often sharing selfies of themselves wearing their space-looking gadget on the 'gram.

If you're wondering why you should use a LED face mask, you have come to the right place. Loved as much for their collagen-supporting, acne-soothing powers, as they are for their ability to lift low mood, an LED face mask has a whole heap of benefits.

© Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham: "More is more with my skincare routine! From LED lights to dermaplaning and masking, my skincare routine is extensive!"

But, and this is important to stress, LED masks are undeniably an investment purchase, so read on for your lowdown on exactly what they do, how they work, and which ones are worth investing in.

Expert in this article

Laura Ferguson, the co-founder of The Light Salon, a brand credited with putting LED therapy firmly on the British beauty map.

How we chose the best LED Face Masks

Trusted brands: There are some key players in the LED face mask world, and the reviews speak for themselves. From The Light Salon CurrentBody Therabody SENSSE

There are some key players in the LED face mask world, and the reviews speak for themselves. From HELLO! Tried & Tested: Most of the devices on this page have been put to the test by our editors for at least one full skin cycle. If we haven't tried it ourselves we've looked at verified reviews. More will be added as well.

Most of the devices on this page have been put to the test by our editors for at least one full skin cycle. If we haven't tried it ourselves we've looked at verified reviews. More will be added as well. Gift worthy: The ones in this edit are perfect for gifting a loved one. Self care gifts are on the rise and an LED face mask would make a very special gift indeed.

Do LED face masks work, and what do they actually do?

We asked Laura Ferguson, co-founder of The Light Salon to tell us everything we needed to know about LED. First up, what actually is it? "LED stands for Light Emitting Diode," she said. "The benefits are all a result of the light, which emits therapeutic wavelengths of light energy to energise the cell, stimulating the production of everything from elastin to collagen. It’s not just for your face either! If you have acne on your chest or back, or if you want to do away with sun damage or crepiness, you can have a session to target those larger areas."

© Debra Messing Debra Messing: "I am WRAPPED in red light. I've loved this The Light Salon face mask, and now I have the neck and chest one. I wonder if they’ll make pants?"

Do LED face masks help with stress and anxiety?

Laura said: "An LED face mask can help combat stress and anxiety. Near-Infrared has a balancing effect on cortisol, which is commonly referred to as the stress hormone, while ‘happy’ hormones like serotonin and dopamine are triggered by the lights. Added to that is the sensation of the warm lights cocooning you as you kick back for fifteen minutes (or less), so you can absolutely expect to feel zen. It’ll bolster your immune system and improve the quality of your sleep. You can thank upped antioxidants plus increased blood flow for the immune system bit, and more melatonin and serotonin - aka the hormones that send you into a blissful sleep - for the sleep."

© Trinny Woodall Trinny Woodall: "I use them consistently. I use them twice a week, at least, or three times a week."

What kind of prep do I need to do to use an LED mask?

"There’s no prep required. You don’t need to do anything special pre or post LED light therapy. This makes slotting it into your day easy as can be - it doesn’t matter what condition your skin is in, or what you’re doing directly after your treatment. Also, your skin won’t be more sensitised to the sun as it can be after some facials, so you don’t need to worry if you’re about to go on holiday."

What do the different light colours mean on a LED face mask?

Blue light: "Targets and destroys acne bacteria found in the sebaceous glands, which reduces bacteria and the forming of blemishes or pustules. It also regulates oil production, balancing an oily skin or t-zone and increases blood circulation, which helps to eliminate toxins and provide nutrients to the skin. Blue light has an anti-inflammatory effect on the skin, which reduces healing time and also prevents post inflammatory scarring."

Red light: "Stimulates collagen and elastin within the dermis, increases blood flow and oxygenation to the skin, all while delivering nutrients and antioxidants to repair. Increases regeneration so that skin looks and feels plumper, brighter, with improved density in the dermis to support the ageing process."

Near-Infrared: "Penetrates deep into the skin and can reach the bone, increasing cellular activity so that our cells behave in a more responsive manner. Increases the production collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid to maintain the skin’s structure for a more youthful appearance. Near-Infrared also reduces inflammation and pain by increasing blood flow and tissue oxygenation, supports cellular health and repairs damage. In terms of skin tone, it regulates the production of melanin and increases antioxidants and nutrients within the skin. It also balances hormones such as cortisol (the stress hormone), serotonin (the feel-good hormone) and melatonin (our sleep hormone).Our award-winning devices for the face and body have gained a cult-like status and are a constant fixture in the beauty press. They deliver the most clinically proven wavelengths to regenerate the skin at a cellular level, resulting in a healthy, glowing complexion and a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles. Our Boost LED devices are backed by rigorous scientific research and clinical trials."

Some face masks have yellow and purple treatment modes which means you benefit from lymphatic drainage and brightened blemishes. But the above are the most common.

The best LED face masks for at-home use

1/ 5 The Light Salon Boost LED Mask The Light Salon LED Mask Benefits: Skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, breakout control, wellbeing Lights: Red 633nm wavelengths and near-infrared 830nm wavelengths Treatment time: 10 minutes Gift worthy? Yes FDA approved? Yes HELLO! Tried & Tested "I've been using The Light Salon's Boost Mask on the run up to my 40th birthday, religiously using it every night. I really enjoy those 10 minutes before bed and reminds me how self-care is luxurious and not just a chore - it also stops me just scrolling on my phone before bed. I've definitely noticed a difference since I've used it. My skin looks plumper and my facialist said she could tell I've been using one. I will continue well after my birthday." Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce The Light Salon's Boost Mask is made from soft, flexible silicone to suit all face shapes, while its strap means you can go about your daily life as you use it. It omits both red and near-infrared light, and appears to be the celeb favourite with Trinny Woodall, Laura Whitmore, Vicky McClure, Clara Amfo, Victoria Beckham, Chrissy Teigen and Nick Grimshaw all owning one. If that's not proof it works, we don't know what is. The mask has been designed with comfort and convenience in mind. The soft, flexible and comfortable silicone makes it suitable for any face shape and lifestyle. Eyes are fully uncovered (whilst the outer eye area is treated by LEDs), giving you the choice to go about your daily tasks and chores while you’re wearing it or lay back, relax and take 10 minutes out of your day to unwind. The benefits of LED are more than skin deep – and using the mask can also help combat stress and anxiety, with the NearInfrared having a balancing effect on cortisol, while ‘happy’ hormones like serotonin and dopamine are triggered by the lights. £395 AT CULT BEAUTY $495 AT DERMSTORE 2/ 5 The CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Mask CurrentBody LED Face Mask Benefits: Improves fine lines and wrinkles, balances skin tone, reduces texture, brightens skin Lights: 132 LED bulbs featuring red (633nm) and near-infrared (830nm) wavelengths diffused with Pillow Technology for complete skin coverage Treatment time: 10 minutes Gift worthy? Yes FDA approved? Yes

HELLO! Tried & Tested "I've been using The Currentbody LED mask every day for a month and I've noticed a marked improvement in my skin, fewer wrinkles and a smoother, plumper complexion - and people have complimented me on it too. "It's fast become a part of my beauty routine and I use it nightly for ten minutes while listening to music. It's warming and relaxing and I'd highly recommend this product to anyone." Hannah Hargrave, US Deputy Editor The CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Mask brings you professional salon level technology to the comfort of your home for healthier and fresher skin. It is made from patented flexible silicone that wraps perfectly around the face so that the light can penetrate every area of your skin. A favourite among Hollywood stars, including Dakota Johnson, Kourtney Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney, the mask uses clinical-grade wavelengths (red and near-infrared - to reduce wrinkles by 35% in four weeks. It is multi-award winning and loved by celebrities and skincare professionals alike. £299 AT AMAZON $380 AT CURRENTBODY US 3/ 5 Therabody TheraFace Face Mask Therabody LED Mask Benefits: Boosts skin elasticity, smoothes fine lines and wrinkles, targets acne, evens skin tone and eases tension Lights: 648 LEDs emitting three types of light wavelengths - red, red and near-infrared, and blue Treatment time: 9 minutes Gift worthy? Yes FDA approved? Yes

HELLO! Tried & Tested I've been lucky enough not to suffer from acne, but as I approach the end of my 20s, it's becoming obvious that I will not be escaping fine lines and dark, tired eyes. So I needed no convincing to test out the TheraFace mask, incorporating it seamlessly into my evening bedtime routine – who wouldn't want a mini pamper session with a vibrating face and head massage to send you off into a blissful sleep? I'll be using it daily to discover if this 9-minute wonder is the answer to my prayers, but my perceived tighter skin and more even skin tone in the short-term is looking promising." Nichola Murphy, Deputy Lifestyle Editor

Designed with a whopping 648 triple-diode LEDs interspersed evenly throughout the mask, the TheraFace Mask promises to delve deep into every inch of your skin for the ultimate full coverage. The quick 9-minute treatment is split into three three-minute sections: red light therapy to stimulate collagen production; red light and infrared therapy to boost circulation for a more even skin tone; and blue light therapy to fight acne-causing bacteria. This allows you to hone in on one particular area on a time-poor day using the button to skip certain lights.For those keen to jump on the LED face mask bandwagon but put off by the idea of having your eyes covered, you'll be delighted to hear that this cordless mask comes complete with removable eye shields, which means you can keep your eyes open and multi-task while giving your skin a helping hand.Optional vibration therapy around the eyes, browline and scalp helps ease facial tension and boost circulation, while the full skincare benefits are expected to be visible in 8-12 weeks.

£549 AT THERABODY $599 AT THERABODY 4/ 5 Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Dr Dennis Gross LED Face Mask Benefits: Smooths lines and wrinkles, clears complexion, treats signs of skin damage, firms skin Lights: 100 LED lights in red mode and 60 LED lights in blue mode Treatment time: 3 minutes Gift worthy? Yes FDA approved? Yes

Verified Review "I've been using the FaceWare Pro every day for exactly one month. It definitely works! It is part of night face routine. The fine lines and wrinkles are diminishing and my skin is looking better every week. The key is to be diligent in its use - 3 minutes is all it takes."

Inspired by Dr. Dennis Gross' famous facials, this FDA-approved mask has over 150 blue and red LED lights – so it targets a lot of problem areas. It only takes three minutes and you'll see results in three weeks. Plus, it's a regular sell-out, so you know it's a must-buy! £465 AT LOOK FANTASTIC £455 AT SEPHORA US 5/ 5 SENSSE Professional LED Light Therapy Face Mask SENSSE LED Mask Benefits: Improving blood circulation, reducing wrinkles, stimulating collagen growth, improving age spots and skin imperfections Lights: Red, blue, yellow, purple Treatment time: 15 minutes Gift worthy? Yes FDA approved? Yes

Verified Review While a member of the team tests out this device we leave you with this verified review from the website: "I purchased this item in January and am very happy. It's a great price and the quality is excellent, even compared to similarly priced products from other brands. I would recommend this." This face mask brings anti-aging clinic into the comfort of your home. Unlike some hard shell LED face masks, the SENSSE Led Face mask is made of soft flexible silicone that moulds gently to your face shape and penetrate directly to each angle of your face when on. In just 4 weeks you can achieve, plumped and brightened skin. The mask helps with any skin concerns such as dryness, signs of ageing, inflammation, hyperpigmentation and blemishes.

£139.99 AT BOOTS

How do I use an LED face mask?

Most masks are designed to be worn for 10 to 15 minutes per day, while the best results will come from consistent use over several weeks. Some claim to have seen a difference from the masks in just one use.

When to use LED face mask in routine

It's fairly easy. LED light therapy should be undertaken when the skin is clean - after removing makeup and thoroughly cleansing the skin, and before you apply any other face serums, moisturisers or treatments.

Can you use LED face mask every day?

Laura said: "For best results, treat skin for a minimum of 3 to 5 days a week for 10 minutes. We recommend also doing a sensitisation patch test prior to your first dose of light. Just place the BOOST LED Device over your inner arm and allow it to run for the full 10 minutes. If your skin feels hot or uncomfortable, stop using the device immediately. After the treatment, wait at least six hours. If the skin on your inner arm is red or itchy, the BOOST LED Device is unsuitable for you. If after six hours there is no reaction, use your LED mask as normal."