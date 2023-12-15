Beauty Receipts: What Made In Chelsea star Sophie Habboo’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for Made In Chelsea star and podcaster Sophie Habboo…

Sophie’s skincare routine

“So, my daily skincare routine is pretty simple. I use the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £36.80, the Paula’s Choice 2% BHD Liquid Exfoliant, £26.25 and then a thick night cream. Whether it be Bobbi Brown or Augustinus Bader, I'm relaxed on brands as long as I can try them out and I like them. I’m about to go on a tour of the UK with my podcast Newlyweds, and I know it can be hard to keep up when I’m on the road. But it’s so important, and if I stick to these products, I’ll be okay!”

“My best skincare tip will be 100% wear SPF50 every single day, I regret not doing that when I was younger as a lot of people [that] I know have melasma. It’s a huge regret of mine and I just recommend that to everyone.

“Sisley's Sun Care Self Tanning Skincare, £82.50 is my favourite beauty product at the moment, I’m obsessed with it. It’s not that cheap, but it lasts a long time and it’s just so good.”

Total: £145.55

Sophie’s hair care routine

“I don’t have much of a hair care routine, but I love the Living Proof Shampoo and Conditioner, £45. The Living Proof Dry Shampoo, £21.25 is great for volume and to give it a bit of texture. I wash my hair maybe three times a week, not every day because again its very silky so it gets very straight and is hard to keep any styling in.”

“I also use the GHD Curly Ever After Spray, £15.16, I put that on when its wet and then go to sleep in it, as it gives a bit of a wave to [my hair]. But if I'm going out or to an event, I have my amazing stylist straighten, blow dry, curl my hair - whatever we decide to do!”

Total: £81.41

Sophie’s makeup routine

“My go to makeup look is the Clean Girl [aesthetic], very natural and very minimalist. I don't like foundation, I like clean, tinted moisturiser, barely any concealer, not much powder and a tiny bit of brown eyeliner in the corner with a flick of mascara.

“My most expensive beauty product would be the 111SKIN Cryo De-Puffing Facial Masks, £95. I put them in the fridge, and they’re incredible - worth the money I think.”

Total: £95

Sophie’s body care routine

“I like to shower, as I get hot and overwhelmed in a bath by the heat. My favourite shower product would be a body scrub - especially when I’m fake tanning.”

“I love the Sol De Janeiro Body Moisturiser, £15.75 - it’s amazing and smells so incredible.

I do body exfoliating at home, or dry brushing sometimes and I like to do that if I've been on a flight or I'm feeling a bit swollen, hormonal and like I want to get my circulation going.”

Total: £15.75

Sophie Habboo’s total monthly beauty spend: £337.71

Sophie will be on stage with ‘NewlyWeds: The Tour’, a series of live podcast shows taking place across the UK next year.