Beauty Receipts: What food author and cook Rachel Khoo’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Rachel Khoo’s skincare routine

“I cleanse with Evolve Beauty Gentle Cleansing Melt, £27 - it smells delicious, like Turkish Delight owing to the rose oil in it - and I use this product with a flannel. I then follow up with Erborian Yuza Double Lotion, £30 - as you can probably tell, scent is a big thing for me, and I equally love the smell of this!

“I pat the Double Lotion on and then seal it in with Haeckel’s Algae Plump Serum, £30. Much like a hyaluronic acid serum, it locks in the lotion. I then use CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion with SPF50, £16.50 as it covers all bases and I have my sun protection thrown in. Finally, I finish with Erborian CC Cream, £42 as it gives me a great glow when I can’t be bothered to do a full face of makeup.

“My best skincare tip is to wear SPF every day - in particular, SPF50 - and I live in Sweden! My husband laughs that I’m so militant with it given where we live.

“I also believe that less is more when it comes to skincare. I was recently advised by my facialist (Yasmina Vico) to keep my routine simple to minimise reactivity. I always strive to look at the skincare ingredients on the packaging to determine what I’m paying for. If the product has active ingredients in there and there’s a percentage value disclosed, that’s a great sign.”

Total: £143.50

Rachel’s hair care routine

“I’m washing more frequently at the moment because I’m working out every day but otherwise, if I have my hair coloured, I try to wash it less often to preserve the colour. My go-to products are the Head & Shoulders Shampoo, £4.99 and Klorane Brightening Conditioner, £12.50.

“My husband bought me a Mason Pearson Pure Boar Bristle Brush, £142 for Christmas. It’s so nice brushing my hair with it, but my kids recently stole it - that reminds me, I’m not sure where it’s got to!”

Total: £157.49

Rachel Khoo’s makeup routine

“I love a red lip. You can get away with doing a very minimal makeup base with a red lipstick as it just pulls the whole look together and brightens in an instant. The Hourglass Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick, £35 is so handy if you have a tiny handbag as it’s easy to fit it in. My go-to colour is ‘My Icon Is’ - a lovely, classic red shade.

"Otherwise, my makeup bag currently houses translucent powder from Bare Escentuals, £33, Code8 Beauty Seamless Colour Concealer, £29, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara, £28, liquid eyeliner from The Body Shop, £12 - I’ve been using this for decades - and Hourglass’ Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil, £36, I love its handy brush applicator.”

Total: £172

Rachel’s body care routine

“I love to use L’Occitane Hydrating Almond Shower Oil, £20.50 - again, as always, the pull for me is scent and the smell of this is incredible. And I use organic coconut oil for my body moisturiser. “If I have the time, I’ll have a good body brush session with a dry body brush.”

Total: £20.50

Rachel Khoo’s total monthly beauty spend: £493.49

