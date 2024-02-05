Beauty Receipts: What ballet dancer Precious Adams' monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for English National Ballet dancer and previous Hello! Fashion cover star Precious Adams...

Precious' skincare routine

"In the mornings, I use cold water followed by the Rose Ingleton MD SuperFruit Exfoliating Tonic, £45. Rose Ingleton MD's Signature Moisturiser, £80 is the best moisturiser I have ever tried, it's a little bit expensive but I highly recommend it. If there is any product I could recommend or is worth mentioning, it's this moisturiser!"

"In the evenings, I use the Rose Ingleton MD SuperFruit Brightening Cleanser, £36 and when I don't have that one I use the CeraVe Foaming Cleanser, £12.50 for oily skin, then Rose Ingleton MD SuperFruit Exfoliating Tonic, my once-a-day custom blend Dermatica serum, (from £2.90), then moisturiser. Another essential in my skincare routine is CHANEL’s Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Yeux, £55."

"My best skincare tip is to be consistent, drink water, and play around with diet adjustments. When I eat too much dairy or inflaming food for my gut, I notice it on my face."

Total: £231.40

Precious' haircare routine

"My hair routine is varied depending on the season. I’m an all-natural afro queen, so sometimes I have braids or twists or just my 'fro. I love trying new products. But generally, KeraCare, Mielle and 4C only are my go-to favourite brands. All three smell incredible and I think are really high quality with results and moisture retention that lasts for more than a day.

"I wash my hair every two to three days because I sweat as a dancer and use shampoo one to two times in a week, but mostly I take it from how active I've been.

"If I get my hair styled, it'll be at Hiikuss Hair in South London. It’s all women who look like me and if you’re a natural afro queen, they champion that and encourage your healthy hair. Steam treatments and trims are key - I try to do it every three months if I can find the time but steaming treatments transform my hair's softness and manageability without using permanent damaging chemicals."

Precious' makeup routine

"I try and wear no makeup if I can. But if I do, it'll be mascara, lips and the Nars Soft Matte Foundation, £31 (still one of the best finishes I have tried - that and Make-Up For Ever HD Skin Foundation, £35). I set that with powder and add a bit of life to my cheeks with my favourite MAC Mineralize Skinfinish, £32. For my performances on stage, I always use the CHANEL Calligraphie De Chanel Eyeliner, £30 and CHANEL Volume Mascara, £34."

Total: £162

Precious' bodycare routine

"I use an exfoliating body brush every day. I wax and epilate at home. I love a bath when I have the time, but’s very rare to find it! I'm using the Dove Beauty Bar Soap, £1.50 at the moment."

"I use all the lotions and try them all. I try to pick richer relatively neutral ones without too much fragrance but I do like the traditional Nivea Body Lotion, £7.99.

Total: £9.49

Precious Adams' total monthly beauty spend: £402.89

Precious Adams is currently performing with the English National Ballet in Giselle at the London Coliseum. You can also watch her in other performances throughout the upcoming English National Ballet season.