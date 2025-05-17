Celine Dion turns heads with bleach blonde pixie cut in must-see photos from the archives

Celine Dion shocked fans with a trip down memory lane on Friday.

The 57-year-old revisited the archives and shared a series of photos of herself rocking a bleach blonde pixie cut.

In the images, Celine wears a sleeveless top and low-rise jeans while posing alongside a trailer. Other photos show her sitting inside the bed of a rusted truck and singing into a microphone.

"Short hair, big vibes!" she captioned the throwbacks.

Celine has rocked many different lengths, colors, and styles over the years, but her followers appeared to be particularly enamored with her blonde pixie cut.

"I love this phase!" one commented. A second said: "I really love that haircut."

A third added: "Adored everything about this style!" A fourth gushed: "Short hair, long hair, curly or straight, @celinedion rocks any hairstyle so well! Her beauty knows no bounds."

© Getty Images Céline has had many hairstyles over the years

While Celine has kept her blonde hair, it is now a softer hue and sits just below her shoulders.

Eurovision

Her throwback comes amid speculation that she might perform at the finale of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland on May 17.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Celine sparked speculation she could perform at Eurovision

Celine represented Switzerland at Eurovision in 1988 and landed in first place with the song "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi".

She surprised attendees at the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 13, when she appeared via a pre-recorded video during which she told how Switzerland has "always held a special place in my heart".

"It's a country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary, winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland in 1988," she continued, speaking in French and English.

© AFP via Getty Images Celine appeared via video message at the first semi-final of Eurovision 2025

"It was a life-changing moment for me, and I'm so thankful for everyone who supported me,." she concluded, adding that she also would want "nothing more but to be with you" in the capital of Basel.

SRG SSR, the Swiss broadcaster, confirmed after the video aired that they remain in "close contact" with Celine and her team, and were hoping that she would still consider a live performance.

"All elements of the first semi-final show were played through and rehearsed intensively," they said. "There are currently no changes regarding Celine Dion – we are still in close contact with her."

© ullstein bild via Getty Images Celine won Eurovision in 1988

Celine's last official performance was on June 8, 2019, at the final show of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

She stopped performing after she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022, but shocked fans at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, where she emotionally performed Edith Piaf's classic "Hymne A L’Amour" on the Eiffel Tower.

© Handout Celine performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics

But she has also told CBC News in Canada that she will "for sure" sing again, and that fans should have "an expectation" for her return.

"We have had a lot of happiness because of the fans, coming to shows and buying my record, and they have all the rights to have all the expectations, but if I may say, my own expectation is probably bigger," said Celine.