Princess Kate's rarely seen hairstyle is the cheat's way to seriously thick hair

The Princess of Wales' incredible mane of hair is one of the most stunning things about the gorgeous royal. It's shiny, long, in immaculate condition, looks great up or down, and above all, is incredibly thick.

Hair shedding is something that happens to many women throughout their lives, normally as a result of a change in hormonal reproduction. But the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis has always kept her hair intact. Gosh, we wish we knew her secrets!

The brunette royal does have a few styling tricks up her sleeve though, and one of them is one she uses sporadically - the side parting.

© Getty Images Kate rocking a side parting in 2023

Now, the side parting is a great hack for making your hair look instantly thicker in one simple hand movement (plus a comb!)

© Getty A side parting gives instant fullness to one's hair as you are gently directing the strands away from the centre of your scalp, which creates the illusion of more hair with a bit of height, adding fullness at the roots. Coupled with a bit of dry shampoo, and you're left with hair that looks bigger and denser.



© UK Press via Getty Images There was one particular instance when Kate executed this technique perfectly. The royal joined her husband, Prince William, at the Guards Polo Club for the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023. Looking as radiant as ever, Kate rocked an ultra summery blue Beulah London midi dress and heels, as well as a matching pastel Mulberry bag.

© Getty Images But it was her hair that sent flashbulbs popping - it looked so lustrous, even more so than usual. Kate was sporting a side parting and moved her entire locks to her left shoulder, something she rarely does. And we think you will agree - it looked exquisite.



© Getty This isn't the first time Kate has done this. At Wimbledon a year later, Kate brought her hair game as she headed to centre court to watch the men's final. Looking picture-perfect in her purple dress by Safiyaa as she graced the Royal Box, her mane was flowing and full.

© Getty Michael Gray, former creative stylist at John Frieda, told HELLO: "The Princess of Wales went for a very beautiful and bold colour with her dress to Wimbledon in 2024, which flattered not only her skin tone, but made her brunette hair look rich and vibrant. I loved how she went with a fresh and elegant blow-dry that bounced with an underneath bend.

