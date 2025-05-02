I tried the new celebrity injectable taking over Hollywood, here’s what happened

If you told me last year I’d be voluntarily signing up for facial injections, I’d have laughed, sipped my soy flat white, and gone back to my SPF routine. But that was before Profhilo Structura started quietly taking over every celebrity face without making headlines, or making them look like someone else entirely.

It’s been dubbed "the injectable for people who don’t do injectables," and after seeing my friend’s suspiciously radiant glow (the kind you can’t fake with highlighter), I booked myself in to see Dr Ellen Selkon at All Saints Clinic in Double Bay.

I’d heard whispers of Dr Selkon’s magic hands across Sydney’s beauty circles. What I didn’t expect was to be simultaneously calmed, educated, and low-key dazzled. "Profhilo isn’t about puffing you up," Dr Selkon explained as I sat in her immaculate white-on-white treatment room, nervously clutching my phone. “It’s not a filler. It’s a bio-remodeller. Think of it as a wake-up call for your skin’s own collagen and elastin.”

Sign me up.

The vibe

All Saints in Double Bay is what you’d get if a spa had a baby with a science lab, and that baby grew up with perfect skin and an encyclopedic knowledge of skin ageing. No neon signs, no sterile horror-show lighting. Just soft textures, discreet staff, and the faint scent of rosehip. In short: the kind of place where your face feels safe.

Dr Selkon greeted me like an old friend with a syringe. I instantly trusted her, which is good, because in five minutes, she was gently stabbing my face.

The procedure

The process itself was surprisingly straightforward. Two injection points, mostly around my cheeks and jaw, and each one was over in seconds. "We inject in a very specific pattern," she explained. "It’s designed to diffuse under the skin and give an overall tightening and hydration effect."

And unlike fillers that plump from the inside out, Profhilo Structura doesn’t change the shape of your face. "We’re not creating volume, we’re restoring integrity. You’ll look like you, but on your best day," Dr Selkon added.

Pain? Minimal. Like a sharp pinch from a crab with good intentions.

The aftermath

I left the clinic with tiny bumps where the product had been injected, think ant bites, not full-blown bee stings. Dr Selkon assured me they’d be gone by morning. She was right. By 10am the next day, my face looked entirely normal.

Then came the slow reveal.

Week one: My skin started to look… well-rested. I hadn’t changed anything in my skincare routine, but there was a freshness, like I’d been sleeping eight hours (I hadn’t). By week two, the texture of my skin had subtly improved, smoother, plumper, but not in a scary, "something’s different" way.

"People often tell me they just feel like their skin is behaving better after Profhilo,” said Dr Selkon when I followed up. “And that’s the goal, less makeup, more confidence.”

Real talk: did it work?

Yes. And I say this as someone who’s spent years dodging anything that involves the words "needle" and "face." My cheeks looked lifted, but not puffed. My jawline had a hint more definition. My skin texture? Genuinely improved. Dewier. Less cranky. Slightly smug.

And unlike filler, which has a more immediate and sometimes dramatic result, Profhilo builds slowly. "It works over four to six weeks," Dr Selkon said. "And for most patients, we recommend two treatments a month apart, followed by maintenance every six months."

Translation: no instant Instagram filter face, just a steadily better one.

The verdict

Look, I won’t lie: I went in slightly skeptical and fully braced for regret. But Profhilo Structura isn’t filler-lite, it’s in a category of its own. It’s for people who want their skin to act younger, not necessarily look injected. And it delivers exactly that.

Would I do it again? Absolutely. In fact, my second appointment is already booked. "There’s a reason it’s become the go-to for celebrities," said Dr Selkon, as I tried to casually grill her on who exactly was getting it (she’s too professional to spill). "It’s discreet, effective, and people notice something’s different, but they can’t quite put their finger on it."

Is it a miracle? No. But it might be the closest thing to one I’ve tried that didn’t involve a concealer brush or Instagram filter.