Christie Brinkley's appearance in 71st birthday photos sparks reaction as she poses with all three kids

Christie Brinkley celebrated her 71st birthday in style on Sunday, February 2, surrounded by her loved ones at her beautiful Sag Harbor home.

The supermodel was joined by friends and none other than her three kids, Alexa Ray Joel, Jack Paris Brinkley Cook and Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Christie welcomed Alexa, 39, with her second ex-husband Billy Joel, with whom she still remains good friends. She welcomed Jack, 29, with her third ex-husband, Richard Taubman, and her youngest, 26-year-old Sailor, came from her marriage to Peter Cook.

The model and actress took fans inside her beautiful home, which had been decked out for her special day, with her ceiling-to-floor bookshelves covered with lights, plus several cakes from each of her kids.

Christie herself looked radiant, dressed in a cream oversized cable-knit sweater with an exposed shoulder, matching pants with frayed hems and what looked to be a pair of Ugg boots.

"I believe in magic because I have friends like all of you who celebrated a little early with us last night at @sailorbrinkleycook's surprise Fiesta," she gushed on social media alongside snippets from the party.

"The Margueritas were flowing!! The laughter, the music, the friendships, family, the love… these are what I cherish the most and am ever so grateful for…Magic indeed!"

Her fans took to the comments section to not only compliment her radiant smile, but also remark on how she remained unchanged after all these years in the spotlight.

"Happiest of birthdays to you Christie! Fellow Aquarian! Just beautiful as always," one wrote, with another adding: "The only thing brighter than that cake is your smile! Happy Birthday Christie," and a third saying: "Happy birthday, still gorgeous as ever!!"

Sailor, a model just like her mother, took to social media to share a touching tribute to Christie, simply captioning a collection of beautiful photos spanning the year with: "HBD MOM."

Christie herself commented in response: "Oh my precious Sunflower! You are the best photographer, filmmaker and daughter (you too Alexa! The yin to her Yang) a mom could ever imagine!"

"I lucked out with my three!" she continued. "Thank you for this precious stroll down memory lane! Now let's create some new adventures! PS so many sweet souls on this thread thank you all for adding such kindness to my special day!"

Christie spoke exclusively with HELLO! about her wellness regime and her secret to looking and feeling as youthful as ever. "Because of the nature of my job I need to be ready to go in any direction and that means the foundation of my life is about being healthy."

Attributing her energy to an active lifestyle, she shared: "I like to exercise so I am always able to move and go with the flow, and I like to eat foods that are healthy so I am fueling my body, and I must say usually I am the one still going when people younger than me are fading so I do have a good amount of energy."