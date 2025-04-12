I rarely buy into celebrity-backed beauty hypes, but this one has got me hooked – possibly for life.

It's a big statement to make, given I've only dabbled in the odd lash lift and manicure, avoiding foundation like the plague and admitting defeat when it comes to contouring. I'm the first to admit my makeup skills leave a lot to be desired, and that's exactly why I was in desperate need of a way to banish my dark circles; concealer was simply not sufficient.

My health condition has a plethora of fun symptoms I won't bore you with, but one of the most frustrating is chronic exhaustion. And with that comes the glorious hollow eyes that would make someone dressing as the Walking Dead jealous on Halloween.

Celebrity fad

© Getty Jennifer Aniston has been open about trying the salmon sperm facial

We've all stumbled across the "salmon sperm skin facial" by now. While the concept of the regenerative treatment has been around for decades, it went viral over the past few years as one of the most popular beauty fads, with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston incorporating it into their ageless skin routines.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Morning Show actress joked she was skeptical ahead of the treatment, just like the rest of the internet! "Let me explain to you: It’s not like, how do you get sperm out of salmon? It was sort of unclear. I just took the woman’s word, that’s that what it was, and I was like, 'Sure!'"

The Friends star added: "Don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?"

Years ago, I jumped on the polynucleotide bandwagon with little knowledge about what they did or how they worked, and was so delighted with the results that I couldn't pass up the opportunity to try it again.

Before polynucleotide treatment for dark under eye circles After polynucleotide treatment for dark under eye circles

My only downside during my first experience was a little stinging pain on the injection site and the failure to have a follow-up appointment – something I am determined to avoid this time round.

Dr Leah Totton, founder of Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics, offered an "ultimate eye refresh" treatment that promised to make my eyes "sparkle". Who can turn down such an enticing offer?

What are polynucleotides?

Quickly cementing itself as one of the most popular, non-invasive beauty fads, polynucleotides are an injectable regenerative treatment that reportedly improves under-eye brightness in individuals by over 32 percent in just 4 weeks.

"We are essentially training the skin to act younger, as well as appear younger, allowing for incredible results," Dr Leah explained.

The solution, delivered via a needle or cannula, stimulates collagen production and reduces the appearance of fine lines and dark circles.

Is it painful?

Numbing cream was provided to reduce the pain

One of the key differences of this treatment was the fact that I was still in the waiting room when they were already applying numbing cream to my cheeks and under eyes, allowing plenty of time for it to take effect before my treatment.

The sensation can only be described as feeling movement and pressure under the skin as opposed to any pain when administered under the eyes, so unlike last time, no stress ball was needed!

And with Dr Leah's friendly chatter about everything from work to family and holidays, there was barely time to register what was happening before she was helping me book a follow-up appointment.

How effective are polynucleotides

© Getty Images I used to wear lots of concealer to cover my dark circles

A small amount of swelling and bruising is to be expected afterwards, but it is short-lived. In fact, rather than hiding behind sunglasses on the tube journey home and cancelling my weekend social activities, I had a friend over for dinner at my house just hours later, and she didn't even notice any difference.

I had two treatments spaced two months apart, and I can honestly say that the results are hugely noticeable. Fine lines were plumped, the hollowness that left me looking exhausted had been rejuvenated, and my dark circles were significantly brightened.

Now, instead of a makeup routine centering solely around trying to fix my under eyes, I dab a small spot of product under my eyes for good measure and even rely solely on moisturiser for low-key, makeup-free outings such as a trip to the gym or a Sunday walk - something that would have seemed impossible to me in the past.

How do polynucleotides differ from tear trough filler?

© Getty Images Polynucleotides offer more natural results to tear trough filler

The first to baulk from the thought of invasive treatments on my face, the only filler I have ever considered dabbling with (for now) was tear trough filler. Essentially, polynucleotides deliver similar, more "natural" results and have become more popular, according to Dr Leah, since they don't come with the same fear of puffiness. So perfect for my foray into the beauty tweakment world.

"Unlike tear trough filler, polynucleotide treatment improves the skin quality on a cellular level, allowing for more natural and long-term results than dermal filler would," she explained.

"With polynucleotides, we are essentially training the skin to act younger, as well as appear younger, allowing for incredible results. Polynucleotide treatments work with the body’s DNA to stimulate cellular regeneration. This innovative therapy boosts the production of collagen and elastin, essential proteins that maintain the skin’s structure and elasticity, and targets fine lines and dark circles."

Pointing out the differences, Leah added: "Polynucleotide is a lightweight substance, whereas tear trough filler is much thicker as it is designed to fill the hollows under the eyes. Deep tear troughs can create a tired and sunken look. While Polynucleotides do not fill out these hollows like traditional filler, the treatment does help to subtly reduce the appearance of these under-eye depressions by plumping and rejuvenating the skin in this area.

"Patients with deeper hollows may be more suited to tear trough filler to restore loss of volume. Tear trough filler offers immediate results, whereas polynucleotide results improve over time (typically around the 3-month mark). This makes polynucleotides a better option for patients looking for subtle and gradual results.

"There is the risk that the under-eye area can appear puffier with tear trough filler. This happens because hyaluronic acid attracts water and may shift. In contrast, Polynucleotide treatments do not 'fill' the under-eye area and are less likely to lead to puffiness or product migration."

Complementary treatments

For those looking for an overall refresh, they can also be used alongside several other beauty treatments such as Profhilo and anti-wrinkle injections.

According to Dr Leah: "Carefully placed anti-wrinkle injections above the brow line can give a gentle, non-surgical brow lift. When used alongside polynucleotides, this is a great combination therapy to brighten and lift the eye area."

She concluded: "If the under eye is puffy or you have eye bags, then Morpheus8 is a micro-needling and radiofrequency device that is able to improve this in some cases. Emface is also suitable to reduce under-eye puffiness."