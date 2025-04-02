I tried Courteney Cox's lunchtime facelift and here's what it's really like

If you had told me six months ago that I would be voluntarily lying under a machine that delivers targeted sound waves into the deepest layers of my skin, I would have laughed. But here I am, a month after having Ultraformer MPT, the non-invasive treatment that Courteney Cox swears by, and I can honestly say, I get the hype.

Ultraformer MPT is one of the buzziest names in non-surgical facelifts, thanks in no small part to its celebrity fans and social media buzz.

Described as a "lunchtime lift," the treatment takes around 45 minutes to an hour and uses high-intensity focused ultrasound to stimulate collagen production deep in the dermis. Translation? It tightens, firms and subtly contours the face without a single scalpel or needle in sight.

Curious and a little bit skeptical, I booked in for the treatment with the brilliant team at Lisa Rush Skin Clinic in Sydney. Nestled in an elegant space that perfectly balances clinical precision with spa-like calm, the whole experience felt premium from the moment I stepped through the door.

After a detailed consultation and a review of my medical history, I was taken into a light-filled treatment room. A cooling ultrasound gel was applied to my jawline, neck and cheeks before the device was passed over my skin in precise, structured passes. Ultraformer works by delivering ultrasound energy at three different depths, superficial, medium and deep, causing tissue contraction and triggering the regeneration of collagen. Think of it as Pilates for your face.

Now for the honesty bit: this treatment was not pain-free. While there’s no cutting, no needles and no visible trauma, the zaps delivered during the session were noticeable. I had to breathe through some of the deeper passes and more than once gritted my teeth as the high-pitched buzz echoed in my ears.

Every area reacted differently, my jawline was manageable, but my chin and upper neck made me wince. Pain thresholds vary from person to person, but I’d recommend mentally preparing yourself.

"There’s a sound and the patient knows how long that sound’s going to last, so they just sort of grit their teeth and get through it," Lisa Rush explained to me. "Some people are absolutely fine with it, but for others, it can be a little intense. The good news is that the results are worth it."

She also shared, "The treatment can be targeted to treat the more superficial skin layers to create plumping and firmness, best suited for a more youthful skin, or can target the deeper muscular layers to stimulate superior lifting and tightening. We also offer a more targeted subcutaneous (superficial fat) treatment which can be excellent for reducing the appearance of small pockets of fat. The Ultraformer MPT treatment has no downtime so you can get back to your normal routine immediately after your appointment.

"The collagen stimulating effect of Ultraformer MPT means treatments are typically performed 1-2 times per year. All of our Ultraformer MPT packages include a complimentary post treatment Healite II, and a 4 week follow up which includes additional pulses."

The good news? It’s over fairly quickly. The whole session lasted under an hour, and there was no downtime. I left with a flushed face and a sense of accomplishment, ready to get on with the rest of my day.

In the days that followed, my skin felt firmer, tighter and noticeably more lifted—particularly around the jaw and lower cheeks. A month later, the difference is undeniable.

My jawline looks more sculpted, the drooping around my mouth is less noticeable and my skin has a plumper, more youthful glow. It’s the kind of change that others might not pinpoint, but I see it clearly every time I look in the mirror.

Unlike injectables, Ultraformer works with your own biology. It doesn’t add volume or freeze movement—it encourages your skin to rebuild and regenerate naturally. It also means that results develop over time, reaching a peak around the three-month mark. From there, the effects can last up to a year.

What I loved most is how subtle the results are. No one asked if I’d had anything done, but several friends commented that I looked "really well" or asked if I’d changed my skincare routine. That’s the sweet spot for me: fresh, natural, and completely in line with my own facial expressions.

Of course, it’s not a miracle solution. If you're looking for a dramatic transformation or want to rewind the clock by a decade, this probably isn’t the treatment for you. But if you're after a subtle refresh with scientifically backed results and no downtime, Ultraformer MPT is an excellent option.