Dua Lipa just revealed exactly what's in her skincare bag to achieve glowing skin on tour

There’s something almost otherworldly about the way Dua Lipa’s skin carries her through a world tour.

From stage lights to long-haul flights and early call times, whether she’s gliding into a stadium or slipping into a sunset dinner, Dua radiates the kind of skin that suggests she has a seriously disciplined skincare routine.

Earlier this week, buried in a scroll of polaroid-like selfies and behind-the-scenes snapshots shared to Instagram, followers spotted a familiar fixture on Dua's dressing table: the unmistakable navy blue bottles of Augustinus Bader.

© Instagram Dua Lipa took a mid-skincare routine selfie

Dua Lipa's tour-approved skincare routine

Those who travel often know that skincare is mood-dependent, climate-dependent, and sometimes, altitude-dependent. Which might explain why the New Rules singer appears to keep both The Cream and The Rich Cream close at hand.

The former feels like a light cashmere layer - perfect under makeup, especially in the chaos of backstage touch-ups. The latter is more like a winter coat in cream form, rich and restorative, ideal for colder nights or post-flight dehydration. Both are powered by the brand’s signature TFC8® complex, a symphony of amino acids, peptides and high-grade vitamins that whisper encouragement to tired skin.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa always has glowing skin

Speaking to Vogue about what she carries in her Hermès Birkin Bag, the Houdini singer revealed she always has the Augustinus Bader Eye Patches at an arm's reach.

"I can't live without them. Especially with all my travels, when I'm on a plane, I'll pop these on and wake up feeling a little more refreshed," she said.

If you’ve seen Dua mid-performance - all gloss, gleam and graphic eyeliner - you know the face is working hard. What’s less obvious is what sits beneath it. The Serum may play a quiet supporting role Dua's glow here. Lightweight, efficient, and fast-absorbing, it’s the kind of product that doesn’t need to shout. A few drops could easily prep skin before glam, smoothing texture and lending a certain lit-from-within energy.

© @dualipa The Future Nostalgia star says she rarely goes travelling without her Augustinus Bader eye patches

After the encore comes the routine. While some faces wind down with cleansing balms and jade rollers, Dua’s post-show skincare likely leans sleek and strategic.There’s a reason the Face Oil has such a loyal following. Silky but not heavy, this one absorbs in a beat and leaves the skin with the kind of softened, rested texture that doesn’t need much else. Think of it as recovery wear for the face.

A couple of nights a week, she likely reaches for the Retinol Serum - a formula that delivers all the benefits of retinol (think: improved texture, fewer breakouts, softened fine lines) without the irritation typically associated with it. Buffered by the brand’s TFC8® technology, it works by guiding active ingredients to where the skin needs them most, helping to refine tone and promote cellular turnover, while keeping the barrier calm and intact - crucial when early call times don’t allow for redness or flaking.

Is Augustinus Bader worth the investment?

Science-led formulas: Developed by a leading stem cell researcher, the brand’s technology is designed to support the skin’s natural renewal process. The products suit a wide range of skin types, including sensitive and mature skin.

Products are multi-functional, reducing the need for multiple steps or layering. High price point: Products are a significant investment, especially if building a full routine. Many of Dua Lipa's favourite products are undeniably steep - a consideration for anyone not ready to invest in a high-end skincare.

Ingredients in the Rich Cream may feel too heavy for oily or acne-prone skin types. Subtle results: Those expecting dramatic overnight changes may find the results more gradual rather than instant.

