Jennifer Aniston said she 'loves' this lip balm, and I know why shoppers say it's 'amazing'

The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston has been a beauty icon since the ‘90s - and decades later she still looks so natural and gorgeous that everyone wants to know how she does it.

From the 56-year-old star's go-to hair and makeup products she can’t live without, to her mysterious and slightly scary-looking laser facial mask, the HELLO! Shopping team is fascinated with her beauty secrets, too.

I’ve been keeping an eye on all things Jen as part of my day job and it turns out that the Friends icon and I have something in common. When it comes to lip balm, she once said that she swears by Dr Hauschka, $15 / £11 and it's one of my faves, too.

Jen’s lush lip balm by the clean beauty brand is very popular on Amazon, where shoppers call it "awesome" and the "best lip moisturizer I have ever tried" - and I have to agree that the treatment, enriched with sweet almond oil, shea butter and rosehip, has definitely earned its over 1,000 5-star reviews.

And how did I find out my go-to is one of The Morning Show star’s must-haves? In a 2016 chat with Glamour UK, Jen said there are three beauty products she always has in her handbag: "I love Dr. Hauschka lip balm, factor 50 SPF, a small hand moisturizer and a fragrance - but that's a fourth!"

What can I say - as a beauty fanatic and shopping expert, I've tried a lot of lip balms and I also pay very close attention to which ones celebrities choose.

Meghan Markle once said she swore by Fresh's Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment, $28 / £24, and Victoria Beckham is a fan of cheap-but-effective, Dr PawPaw original lip balm, $5.25 / £4.

I actually love both of those as well because they're also very gentle and instantly soothe and moisturize. What do I think is the difference? The Fresh lip balm has a sugary scent and to me has a “spa treat" feel. Dr PawPaw is the affordable back-to-basics ointment I keep in my bag for everything, including instant treatment for dry patches on my hands or face.

But when my lips really need some serious in-depth TLC, whether it's because of hot dry weather, allergies or cold winter wind, it’s Dr Hauschka to the rescue.

Dr Hauschka lip balm - my honest opinion

I was drawn to Dr Hauschka because I have very sensitive, perimenopausal skin and the beauty brand’s products are all certified natural - they contain no synthetic fragrances, colors or preservatives - and are never tested on animals.

With a color that nearly matches the yellowy-orange stripe on the tube, the balm definitely looks and feels more like a treatment than some balms that have more of a cosmetics vibe. Texture wise, it might look like a ChapStick style stick, but as soon as it glides onto your lips it seems to melt right in. It immediately soothes and moisturizes with a soft, silky feel. It also has a bit of a satiny sheen so you can wear it alone or with your favorite lip color.

The downside is that it does have a very, very slight medicinal scent, which might not be for everyone, so I’d go for Fresh if you want something sweet.

What shoppers are saying

I prefer the stick version of this balm, and it seems that a lot of shoppers do too. At time of publishing, over 900+ have bought it the past month on Amazon and more than 5,000 have have purchased it multiple times - with many verifed shoppers saying it is “amazing”.

One raved about the balm, “Let me say, this stuff is amazing. It almost completely healed my lips over night. It keeps them incredibly supple and moisturized and helps prevent any sort of peeling. I'm honestly in love with it, even if it is a little pricey for a lip balm, and have ordered three more. Well worth it in my book.”

Another wrote: “I have slowly been replacing my personal care and make-up items with non-chemical versions as they run out. This is an amazing lip balm, it melts into my lips and leaves them feeling lovely for hours.The ingredients are A++ and I love the ingredient transparency.”