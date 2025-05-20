I tried Meghan Markle's $30 secret to incredible skin and this is what happened

When Meghan Markle says jump, we ask "How many pumps?" Especially if it involves skincare. The Duchess of Sussex doesn’t do flashy. She does glowy, effortless, and quietly impeccable. So, when I saw Medicube’s Collagen Jelly Cream on her curated ShopMy list, among the organic wines, soothing teas, and minimalist beauty buys, I added it to my cart faster than you can say “Monteci-glow.”

At 50, I’ve made peace with a lot of things: creaky knees, mild morning rage, and the fact that my collagen packed its bags sometime around 42. I still love my face, I just sometimes wish it looked a bit… perkier. Less "tired news anchor," more "rested duchess."

Enter Medicube’s Collagen Jelly Cream from the Amazon Beauty Finds Store. The packaging is unapologetically pink, the texture is bouncy like a K-pop idol’s cheek, and the promise is bold: firmer, plumper, visibly juicier skin. All for under $30.

I was skeptical. I’ve tried "miracle creams" before. They usually end up somewhere between my elbows and my regret pile. But this? This one hit different.

The royal cream that broke the internet

Medicube is no stranger to the skincare spotlight. It’s a Korean brand with a serious cult following, think Hailey Bieber, Khloé Kardashian, and now Meghan Markle. The Collagen Jelly Cream in particular has become something of a legend: a feather-light moisturizer packed with freeze-dried collagen peptides, hydrolyzed elastin, squalane, and niacinamide. Translation: a greatest hits album of hydration, brightness, and bounce.

It smells faintly of citrus and innocence. The texture is somewhere between jelly and sorbet, satisfyingly springy, like skincare ASMR. One scoop and I was hooked.

The application

I applied it after cleansing, when my skin was still slightly damp (hot tip: always apply hydrating products this way to lock in moisture). It melted in like it was custom-coded for my face. No stickiness. No residue. Just instant, juicy dew.

And I’m not exaggerating when I say the results were instant. My face looked plumper, like I’d just chugged a litre of water and slept twelve hours in a silk cocoon. The usual dullness around my cheeks was replaced by an actual glow. My jawline looked subtly firmer. My fine lines? Slightly less obvious.

In five minutes, I looked younger. Not 25. But definitely not 50.

The science

So how does a $30 jelly make you look like you’ve been gently airbrushed? According to the brand, the collagen peptides in the cream are freeze-dried for maximum potency and fast absorption. Combine that with hydrolyzed elastin (for bounce), squalane (for hydration), and niacinamide (for brightening), and you’ve got a skincare cocktail that behaves like something triple its price tag.

What impressed me most wasn’t just how it looked—it’s how it felt. My skin stayed hydrated all day without feeling greasy. Under makeup, it behaved like a primer. Without makeup, it was giving “expensive skin” energy.

This is not a product that’s trying to act like a filler in a jar. It doesn’t inflate, it revives. It gives you your own face, just happier.

Royal-approved results

After a week, I started skipping foundation altogether. There was less to cover. My skin tone had evened out. My cheeks had a plumpness that I usually associate with post-facial smugness. I wore it to brunch and got a “You look great, did you do something?” from a friend I hadn’t seen in months. I hadn’t done anything. Just Medicube.

Look, I’m fully aware one cream can’t turn back time (unless it comes with a DeLorean). But this cream made me feel more confident without covering anything up. It reminded me that good skincare doesn’t have to be overcomplicated or overpriced. It just has to work.

The Meghan effect

Let’s talk about the Markle of it all. Meghan’s stamp of approval is significant, not just because she’s a royal, but because she’s a minimalist when it comes to beauty. She’s not chasing trends or doing 12-step routines. She wants products that deliver, quietly.

"Her skin is always luminous" a friend texted me when I shared the link.

"I assumed it was money and Montecito." Maybe. But turns out part of it is Medicube.

And honestly? That’s encouraging. Because I might not have a palace or a private chef, but I can have a pink jar of collagen jelly that makes me feel like I’ve just had a royal facial.

Final verdict

So, is Medicube’s Collagen Jelly Cream worth it? Absolutely.

At 50, I’ve reached a point where I’m not interested in skincare that overpromises and underdelivers. I want results, fast. And this cream gave me juicy, youthful skin in a matter of minutes, and it kept getting better over the week.

It’s lightweight enough for day, rich enough for night, and chic enough to leave on your vanity without apology. And for the price? It’s basically criminal.

If you're chasing that hydrated, elastic, glowy look, like your face had a glass of water and a compliment, this is your new go-to. Meghan, thank you for your service.