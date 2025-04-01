I tried this 'overpriced' Meghan Markle-approved TikTok trend

As someone who is continually curious about how the world's wealthiest A-listers age so gracefully, I was delighted when Meghan Markle revealed her list of go-to beauty products last week.

As I scrolled through, I was met with a number of lavish products that (expectedly) were in no way within my budget - maybe one day an $80 hair oil will be on the cards, but that day is not today.

So you can only imagine my shock when I saw that the Duchess herself uses the same viral TikTok lip mask that I do.

The product in question? Lainege's lip sleeping mask in Berry. Now, whilst the glamorous balm isn't exactly cheap (£15.75 in Boots at the moment), it's definitely a more affordable treat.

In recent months, I have been having what I have described to my friends as a wellness renaissance, and having never been a "skin-care girlie," I didn't know where to start.

So naturally, I popped on TikTok to see what all the skin-care It-girls were raving about. To my surprise, the pocket-sized pot came up again and again, and I had to give it a go.

Keep scrolling to find out if the Duchess-approved lip mask is worth parting with your pennies…

First impressions

If I'm spending the best part of £15 on a lip mask, I want it to be more than satisfactory in all areas. Starting with the appearance, I was impressed by the pretty ombre pink tub that perfectly matched my chosen berry flavour.

As for the smell, I don't love your typical lip balm super sweet birthday cake blueberry extravaganza that can be a go-to for brands; however this sweet berry scent is one for me.

The scent is a mix of raspberry, strawberry, cranberry and blueberry scent which is a winning combination with the thick, creamy texture, and soft pink colour of the balm itself.

Does it work?

When it first arrived, I had a flash-forward vision of myself being fuming for wasting money on what could potentially be an incredibly overhyped product. However, I have to say I haven't stopped using it since I bought it.

I have always had very dry lips, and don't really love having glossy products on them, but within one use, my lips had transformed. You would never have believed I was estranged from my Vaseline for years following just one use of my new berry-flavoured best pal.

Rightly or wrongly, I even wear it out in the day now, paired with my favourite lip-liner and I just can't believe how soft and nourished my lips are.

Laneige do a daytime serum in a squeezy bottle which I think would be more appropriate for my daily makeup routine, but c'est la vie, I will have to give that a go and see if the results are as miraculous.

I feel the petite squeezy tube is more makeup-bag friendly for when you're on the go!

What do HELLO!'s experts think?

Melanie Macleod, HELLO!'s Beauty & Lifestyle Deputy Editor says: "Laneige's mask has seriously nourishing ingredients packed into the tiny pot, including shea butter and murumuru seed butter, both known for their softening, smoothing powers.

"Some people might think the mask overpriced, with the expensive price point purely down to that celeb endorsements, but the ingredients are worth the money, plus, the most effective skin care is the one you'll actually use, and since Isabelle is committed to applying this, it'll do the job!"

More stars who swear by it

Don't just take mine and Meghan's word for it. Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Kate Moss, Kaia Gerber, and Sofia Richie Graing have all raved about the product too!