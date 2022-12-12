We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We have all been glued to the Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix, and watched the first three episodes in one sitting!

In one scene, we saw the fabulous Daniel Martin expertly applying the Duchess's makeup. Daniel has been working with Meghan for ten years and is the only makeup artist she uses consistently.

WATCH: 100 Years Of Royal Beauty revealed

In the shots, we can see a variety of products the professional used on the former Suits star, including Bioderma's 'Sensibio H2O Make-Up Removing Solution'.

Costing just under £10, it doesn't sting and gets rid of every last trace of mascara so it's easy to see why the LA-born star is a fan.

A variety of new products were seen on the Harry and Meghan documentary

Also on display was a palette from Makeup by Mario - the talented professional best known for creating Kim Kardashian's famous makeup look.

Bioderma Sensibio Cleansing Micellar Water Sensitive Skin, £8.25, Boots

We're not sure what colours are inside but as Meghan is a huge fan of the chestnut smoky eye, we have a feeling it's the 'Master Mattes' palette that features a plethora of warm brown tones.

MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes Palette, £55, Sephora

Meghan, even before she became a royal, expressed her love for Tatcha skincare products and we also spotted the brand's 'The Essence' which is a beautiful toner-like product that helps keep the complexion looking radiant and healthy.

Tatcha The Essence, £95, Space NK

Also on display was the 'Water Cream' - one of the brand's cult products. The lightweight, clarifying water cream contains some incredible hydrating nutrients and has a gel-like consistency.

Tatcha The Water Cream, £63, Space NK

Daniel met Meghan while she was filming Suits in Toronto in 2011 and was also the man behind her makeup at her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Daniel used a selection of Dior products and gave the duchess defined brows and a fresh light base that let her freckles shine through.

