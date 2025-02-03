Meghan Markle's snatched jawline is down to this secret technique

The stunning Meghan Markle always looks pristine, from her makeup down to her shoes. But one thing that the wife of Prince Harry is known for is her incredible skin and perfect jawline.

Of course, genetics play a huge part, as do incredible skincare and facials, which we know the mother-of-two enjoys. But what can we do to emulate her jawline in particular? Well, it's actually a lot easier than you may think.

Meghan's skin always looks supple and fresh

Skincare expert Sam Cinkir, CEO of Este Medical Group, has revealed Meghan's secret to her glowing, age-defying skin - and it’s completely free to try at home. Sam says the Duchess of Sussex incorporates facial exercises and massages into her daily regimen to enhance muscle tone and promote circulation.

Meghan practises face yoga

The talented professional explains that Meghan is a fan of 'Face Yoga.' He revealed: "It involves specific movements that target facial muscles, improving blood flow and stimulating collagen production. Regular practice can lead to a more sculpted and youthful appearance."

Meghan Markle's face yoga technique Here's how to do one of the most effective exercises - the 'cheek lifter'. - Open your mouth to form an 'O'. Position your upper lip over your teeth. - Smile to lift the cheek muscles. Place your fingers lightly on the top part of your cheeks. - Release the cheek muscles to lower them, then lift them back up. - Repeat this movement 10 times. Mr Cinkir says: "This exercise targets the upper cheek muscles, enhancing volume and reducing nasolabial folds."

Additionally, Meghan practices lymphatic drainage massage to reduce puffiness. "Using gentle, upward strokes with your fingertips, start from the centre of the face and move outward. This technique aids in fluid drainage and detoxification."

LED light therapy

Meghan complements her facial exercises with LED light therapy. "LED therapy uses specific wavelengths to penetrate the skin at different depths," explains Mr Cinkir. "Red light stimulates collagen and elastin, reducing fine lines, while blue light combats acne-causing bacteria."

At-home devices can be effective, but Mr Cinkir advises: "Ensure the device is FDA-approved and follow the guidelines. Consistency and a regular skincare routine are essential for the best results."

Holistic approach

Meghan’s skincare goes beyond treatments. "A balanced diet, regular exercise, and hydration are vital for skin health," Mr Cinkir said. "Stress management through meditation and yoga also contributes to a glowing complexion."

Meghan eats a healthy diet and is also a big fan of luxury skincare

Mr Cinkir encourages incorporating free, at-home practices like facial exercises and LED therapy. "Consistency is key. Over time, these habits can improve skin tone and elasticity."