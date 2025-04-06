Kate Hudson's dramatic changes throughout the years in must-see photos

Since embarking on her career in the late '90s, Kate Hudson has embraced every major trend. From bold pink highlights to a buzz cut in the early 2000s and effortlessly transitioning from sequin mini dresses to elegant ball gowns on the red carpet, she has firmly established herself as a fashion mogul in her own right.

The 45-year-old's latest role in Netflix's new series ,Running Point, sees her clad in power suits while rocking blonde bombshell curls.

© Getty Images Kate dressed in in Carolina Herrera

Over the years, Kate’s fashion evolution has moved from the bold prints and midriff-baring styles of the Noughties to more refined looks. Today, she favors sleek, tailored pieces with plunging necklines and intricate embellishments during awards season.

Yet, away from the spotlight, the mother-of-three still embraces her love for effortless ensembles and is often seen in slouchy jeans and a simple T-shirt – she remains the ultimate girl next door.

"I have such a deep appreciation for fashion," she told Vogue back in 2021.

© Getty Images Kate Hudson in the 2000s

"I love clothes and the experience of putting on something beautiful, seeing the love that artists—and I consider designers artists—put into everything they create."

When it comes to choosing her next outfit, Kate often embraces emerging trends. "I never want to feel like I’m beholden to one thing," she shared.

"I’ve always wanted to be free and open, able to play around. So my style depends on the way the wind blows. Some days I want to be a minimalist, others I want to wear as many colors as possible because the hippie in me needs to come out."

Surgery speculation

© Getty Images Kate has spoken out about her opinion on cosmetic treatments

Aside from her fashion, Kate has been plagued with plastic surgery speculation in recent years. However, the actress isn't afraid to address the topic and has spoken out about her stance on cosmetic treatments. "I don’t have any judgment towards anybody who wants to play in that stratosphere, it’s so fun. Lasers, Botox, filler … I don’t judge any of that stuff. I actually think it’s kind of awesome," she said in 2022.

"We’re all going to get older and if someone wants to get Botox because it makes them feel like their forehead looks a little tighter, I think that’s all good," she added.

"I also think if someone wants to go ruin their face, then that’s their prerogative. People should just do what makes them feel good."

During an interview on the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Kate discussed the heavy media attention she received at the beginning of her career. "When I got really famous, there was so many lies. It was so weird because in my mind it felt so unjust, like this is unfair."

