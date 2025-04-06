Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Hudson's dramatic changes throughout the years in must-see photos
Subscribe
Kate Hudson's dramatic changes throughout the years in must-see photos
Kate Hudson at Vanity Fair Party© Getty Images

Kate Hudson's dramatic changes throughout the years in must-see photos

The Running Point actress has undergone a remarkable style evolution

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Since embarking on her career in the late '90s, Kate Hudson has embraced every major trend. From bold pink highlights to a buzz cut in the early 2000s and effortlessly transitioning from sequin mini dresses to elegant ball gowns on the red carpet, she has firmly established herself as a fashion mogul in her own right.

The 45-year-old's latest role in Netflix's new series ,Running Point, sees her clad in power suits while rocking blonde bombshell curls. 

Kate dress in Carolina Herrera blue gown© Getty Images
Kate dressed in in Carolina Herrera

Over the years, Kate’s fashion evolution has moved from the bold prints and midriff-baring styles of the Noughties to more refined looks. Today, she favors sleek, tailored pieces with plunging necklines and intricate embellishments during awards season.

Yet, away from the spotlight, the mother-of-three still embraces her love for effortless ensembles and is often seen in slouchy jeans and a simple T-shirt – she remains the ultimate girl next door.

"I have such a deep appreciation for fashion," she told Vogue back in 2021.

Kate Hudson in red dress in the 2000s© Getty Images
Kate Hudson in the 2000s

"I love clothes and the experience of putting on something beautiful, seeing the love that artists—and I consider designers artists—put into everything they create."

When it comes to choosing her next outfit, Kate often embraces emerging trends. "I never want to feel like I’m beholden to one thing," she shared.

 "I’ve always wanted to be free and open, able to play around. So my style depends on the way the wind blows. Some days I want to be a minimalist, others I want to wear as many colors as possible because the hippie in me needs to come out."

Surgery speculation

Kate dressed in white suit© Getty Images
Kate has spoken out about her opinion on cosmetic treatments

Aside from her fashion, Kate has been plagued with plastic surgery speculation in recent years. However, the actress isn't afraid to address the topic and has spoken out about her stance on cosmetic treatments. "I don’t have any judgment towards anybody who wants to play in that stratosphere, it’s so fun. Lasers, Botox, filler … I don’t judge any of that stuff. I actually think it’s kind of awesome," she said in 2022.

"We’re all going to get older and if someone wants to get Botox because it makes them feel like their forehead looks a little tighter, I think that’s all good," she added.

 "I also think if someone wants to go ruin their face, then that’s their prerogative. People should just do what makes them feel good."

During an interview on the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Kate discussed the heavy media attention she received at the beginning of her career. "When I got really famous, there was so many lies. It was so weird because in my mind it felt so unjust, like this is unfair."

See Kate's stunning transformation photos

Kate Hudson at the Eighth Annual MTV Movie Awards in white co-ord© Getty Images

Low-rise fashion

Kate Hudson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in grey two-piece© Getty Images

Y2K style

Kate Hudson at the American Cinematheque 28th Annual Award Presentation in glittery dress© Getty Images

Pink highlights

Kate Hudson with buzz cut at the 21st Annual Urbanworld Film Festival © Getty Images

Buzz cut

Kate Hudson in white Versace dress at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards © Getty Images

Versace gown

Kate and Danny share one daughter© Getty Images

Bond Girl glam

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team!

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More