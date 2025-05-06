Anne Hathaway's incredibly youthful look has fans saying the same thing

Anne Hathaway turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, and it wasn't just her outfit that had fans talking.

The 42-year-old looked gorgeous in an oversized white shirt tucked into a striped, embellished column skirt – but it was her incredibly youthful complexion that fans zeroed in on.

While walking this year's blue carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Anne did a quick interview with Vogue about how the late André Leon Talley influenced her look.

However, her age-defying looks quickly became the talking point in the comment section, with many in disbelief over her smooth visage.

Anti-aging

© Variety via Getty Images Anne's youthful appearance distracted from her outfit

"Anne Hathaway doesn't age man," one commented. A second said: "I need to call a dermatologist to order the Anne Hathaway/Lindsay Lohan package."

A third added: "Devil wear[s] Prada part 2. Anne Hathaway you never aged." Another queried "Did she have anything done to her face? She looks younger. Absolutely gorgeous."

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Anne displayed an incredibly smooth complexion

It's not the first time Anne's radiant complexion has left fans with questions about her anti-aging routine.

In April, she stepped out for Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 show, looking impossibly taut and sparking a flurry of speculation about her age-defying glow.

With her hair pulled back into an ultra-tight ponytail, fans couldn't help but notice that her skin was nearly flawless, with not a line or wrinkle in sight.

© GC Images Anne's tight ponytail may have helped keep her face taut

Social media was quick to weigh in. One fan wrote: "If she's had work done, it's very very good. But let's not discount the power of the slick-back ponytail face lift."

Others chimed in to credit clever makeup techniques and lighting, while some questioned whether there might be more to her youthful appearance.

Cosmetic surgery

© Getty Images Anne sparked discussions about her youthful appearance in April

Anne has addressed the topic of cosmetic enhancements in the past. In 2008, she said: "When I was growing up, I wanted a nose job because I didn't think my nose was good."

She ultimately decided against it, explaining: "Your face needs to have character if you're going to be an actor, or you're just kind of a face."

She has also made changes to her lifestyle, giving up alcohol in her thirties. "I had to give up alcohol. I couldn't do it anymore," she told People.

© WireImage Anne wanted a nose job in the past

"I couldn't lead the life that I wanted while drinking. And in my 40s, I'm finding I have to support myself differently nutritionally."

She added: "I want to go back and talk to my 25-year-old self who felt like she didn't have to do anything and just be like, 'Oh honey, honey, there's a whole other world out there and it tastes like an avocado.'"

As an ambassador for skincare brand Shiseido, it's no surprise that Anne also has a strict skincare routine.

© Instagram Anne takes her skincare seriously

She previously wrote on Instagram: "Skin is one of the most important investments you can make in your life and that we should never stop exploring our own potential—at any age."

She shared that she favours the brand's Vital Perfection line, writing: "I didn't know there was skincare specifically designed for skin in its fifth decade. I'm thrilled to have that extra bit of support."

All the changes mean Anne is feeling better than ever. "Aging is just another word for living. And what you do with it from there is personal and up to you," she told People.

"I feel great – I feel better than I did in my twenties because I'm taking much better care of myself."