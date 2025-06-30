This serum is clinically proven to pause ageing - and you can try it for free

Wrinkles, fine lines, uneven skin tone, texture and loss of volume – when your skin starts to age, it’s hard to ignore.

But let’s set one thing straight: physical signs of ageing are normal. It's a natural part of life that nobody is immune from. That being said, if you're looking for products to return some oomph to your face, it's best to choose ones that deliver a cocktail of benefits.

You want to reach for formulas that strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier and encourage your cells to be more resilient to external stressors. Enter: Shiseido’s Ultimune Serum.

Heard of it before? I’m not surprised. It’s won 269 awards and has a cult following that includes global stars such as influencer Lara Rúnarsson and actress Michelle Wai Sze-Nga.

Shiseido Ultimune Serum TRY IT FOR FREE

Back in March, Japanese beauty brand Shiseido revealed that the serum’s enhanced formula had undergone an upgrade, and was given a global re-launch in Tokyo.

Serums like this one are the heavy lifters of our skincare routine. They contain a higher concentration of active ingredients than other products, and are generally designed to target specific concerns.

Why serums are the cornerstone of any beauty routine

We’ve established that they’re heavy lifters, but it can’t be overlooked how key serums are to radically improve any skin concerns you have. As they go on clean skin, they’re the first line of defence against fine lines, texture, uneven tone and all the other complexion bugbears we have.

Once on, they deliver the biologically active ingredients we need for noticeable results. And as they’re typically formulated with smaller molecules (not to get too technical), they’re able to penetrate the skin deeper and more effectively.

Shiseido Ultimune Serum, at a glance Born from over 30 years of research and inspired by a new world-leading discovery on skin's innate defense against aged cells

Contains patented Power Fermented Camellia+, obtained by Japanese bio-fermentation process, which helps to activate specific defensive cells

Clinically proven to slow down seven signs of ageing: lack of radiance, roughness, fines lines, uneven skin tone, face wrinkle, poor firmness and poor elasticity

Non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive

Shiseido’s Ultimune Serum goes above and beyond what it takes to be a powerful serum. It features exclusive Patented Power Fermented Camelia+, fortified with Japanese biotechnology.

This ingredient helps to activate specific defensive cells with innate memory capacities in your complexion. These defensive cells rapidly detect and eliminate aged cells before they can accelerate the skin's ageing process.

Shiseido Ultimune Serum £90 £67.50 at Shiseido

It’s also powerful enough to absorb into 30 million surface cells, duly strengthening the moisture barrier and reduces visible ageing signs.

Sensitive skin sufferers, you need not despair. The formula might sound too fancy for your delicate derma, but it’s actually suitable for all skin types.

How can you nab Shiseido’s Ultimune Serum for free?

Shiseido is handing out free samples of its newest innovation in partnership with Sampl.

All you have to do is answer a few questions about yourself and your skincare habits to get one delivered to your door.

Head to the Sampl website here to fill out the form and receive your free sample of Shiseido’s Ultimune Serum.

What changes can you expect to see to your face?

The serum targets everything from dryness and fine lines to enlarged pores and redness.

By hitting these key four concerns, it aims to smoothen your complexion and add radiance, whilst also injecting hydration and building resilience to outside stressors, such as free radicals.

Research by Shiseido found that it is clinically proven to slow down ageing, with 95% of users finding they had more youthful-looking skin in just one week.

In short: you can expect newfound radiance, plumped out fine lines, even skin tone and boosted elasticity across your face.

What do the reviews say about the improved formula?

Amazing, transformative and incredibly moisturising are just some of the words beauty buffs have used to describe Shiseido’s Ultimune Serum.

“It wasn’t too heavy,” one review reads. “It’s silky, sinks in and feels incredibly moisturising and smooth. It has a neutral scent – it smells like skincare but not with a long-lingering scent. My skin felt soft, supple, plump and smooth after.”

I love how it feels luxurious yet effective, and the subtle fragrance adds a touch of indulgence to my daily routine. After consistent use, my skin looks healthier and feels firmer, making it a must-have in my beauty arsenal. It's worth every penny for the results it delivers

Another says: “From the moment I started using Shiseido Ultimune Serum, I noticed my skin felt smoother, more hydrated and had a radiant glow. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue, which is perfect for layering under makeup or other skincare products.

“The serum's innovative formula, enriched with botanical extracts and cutting-edge technology, works wonders in strengthening the skin's natural defences and improving its resilience.

"I love how it feels luxurious yet effective, and the subtle fragrance adds a touch of indulgence to my daily routine. After consistent use, my skin looks healthier and feels firmer, making it a must-have in my beauty arsenal. It's worth every penny for the results it delivers.”

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.