This instant skin-plumping cream is perfect for sensitive skin - you have to see the before & afters

As someone who suffers with eczema flare-ups, there’s a new skin-plumping moisturizer on my radar: Medik8's Total Moisture Daily Facial Cream.

If you love a great high-end clinical skincare find – like famous Medik8 fans Hailey Bieber, Victoria Beckham and Rosie-Huntington Whiteley – you’ll want to have it on your radar, too! (And if you're not sure if it's right for you, you should take the Medik8 Skincare Quiz.)

Made in the UK, the face moisturizer is designed to be used both morning and night, and is also formulated to work flawlessly under makeup and sunscreen.

And even better from my point of view, it has been awarded by the National Eczema Association - meaning it’s perfect for people like me and anyone who needs a gentle but effective solution for sensitive skin.

Medik8 Total Moisture Daily Facial Cream

$49 at Medik8

Just as importantly, it has key ingredients that I find are a must-have for my skin these days: hyaluronic acid to keep skin supple and moisturized; ceramides and lipids to nourish and replenish; and prebiotic peptides to help boost your skin barrier.

Not only is the lightweight cream clinically proven to help with skin barrier support and provide around 100 hours of hydration, but studies have shown that it can help improve your skin health in almost no time.

In an independent clinical study, results showed:

A 55% instant increase in skin hydration

A 30% boost in skin barrier function in just 1 hour

Because I have such sensitive skin, prone to rashes and redness, I scoured the reviews to see what people who’d tried the cream are saying. I found a host of fans that praised the Medik8 cream’s calming effects, and at least 50 shoppers who called the cream ‘amazing’.

“It’s an incredible product that absorbs so easily into my skin & feels amazing. I’m in love with this!” said one reviewer, while another enthused: “Fabulous! Absolutely amazing! My skin has transformed overnight!”

© Medik8 The skin-plumping daily cream for sensitive skin is designed to instantly boost your complexion

Another raved: “Amazing moisturizer. Skin feels calm and looks radiant. Great product for sensitive skin and especially if you have acne. I found that it heals my acne quicker. Also a very light texture which sits comfortably under makeup.”

© Medik8 Before and after pictures show how test subjects' complexions go from dull to glowy after using the barrier boosting cream

So if you need an all-around daily cream that won’t irritate your skin, this one should be on your wish list.

