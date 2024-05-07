Gigi Hadid's gold leaf face mask gave her such a Met Gala glow and now I’m inspired

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was literally glowing at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday night - and I think her gold leaf face mask had something to do with it!

While everyone is talking about the spectacular haute couture looks on the red carpet, the HELLO! Shopping team were also taking notes on the celebrity-approved beauty treatments and makeup.

From Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor’s perfect pink lipstick and drugstore press on nails to Pamela Anderson’s blush (yes, the Baywatch star, who stopped wearing makeup, returned, briefly, to wearing full-face glam), we kept track so you don’t have to!

© Taylor Hill Gigi Hadid's skin was flawless at the 2024 Met Gala

And topping our skincare faves from the night was Gigi and her luxe gold leaf face mask.

The supermodel shared a couple of snaps to her Instagram stories rocking the golden glow-booster mask - one while in a car, showing that you really can apply this facial treatment anywhere.

© Instagram/gigihadid The supermodel shared a snap of herself wearing a gold leaf facial treatment as she prepared for the 2024 Met Gala

While Gigi didn’t tag the mask, I suspect that it's the famed 24k Pure Gold Treatment Mask by celebrity facialist Mimi Luzon, whose gilded face mask has been worn by Gigi in the past. The soothing gold anti-ageing mask is also loved by the likes of Salma Hayek, as well as Jodie Turner Smith and Irina Shayk, who both used the treatment for Met Gala 2024 prep.

Mimi Luzon 24K Pure Gold Treatment Mask £96 at Revolve

“Gold helps treat skin infections and acne-prone complexions, as well as boosting cell renewal and fighting signs of age,” celebrity skincare guru Mimi, who has been in the beauty industry for more than 35 years, explained on Instagram.

© Instagram/mimiluzon While Gigi didn't tag which mask she used, she was pictured using the Mimi Luzon gold face mask back in 2020

There are different options out there, but the Mimi Luzon mask, made from pure 24k gold, is designed to reduce redness and calm your skin while also helping lessen the appearance of fine lines and uneven skin.

Gold skincare is trending - you can find both luxury and low-priced options. Above, Peter Thomas Roth's luxe gold mask and a budget-friendly gold foil sheet mask from Amazon

Looking for a less expensive option? If you’d like the vibe without the major price tag, you can still get the midas touch with a veritable gold mine of budget friendly, well-rated options on Amazon, like gold sheet masks for around £6 in the UK and $10 in the US.

And for a luxury option with a lower cost-per-use than the single Mimi Luzon sheet mask, Peter Thomas Roth’s 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Mask (£55) / $85) is a cream-gel mask made from pure 24k gold, plus more anti-ageing ingredients like caffeine and hyaluronic acid.

So no matter what your budget you can be a golden goddess like Gigi!