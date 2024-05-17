Hailey Bieber’s blush pink 'gender reveal' nails are set to become 2024's key manicure trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It's pretty clear that Hailey Bieber loves experimenting with her manicure. From glow-in-the-dark green to cult-status glazed donut nails, the star is a bona fide nail-fluencer.

After announcing her pregnancy, Hailey's been keeping a low profile but on a post to her Instagram page we can see her latest manicure style and we've completely fallen in love with it.

© @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey reposted the video of her nails from the Rhode Instagram

Holding her viral Rhode phone case, we spotted Hailey's nails and the pretty shade of jelly pink is so on trend.

Pink is definitely having a moment right now and after a series of pink-themed posts, including one in a very 90s Mariah Carey style butterfly top, fans have been speculating that Hailey's dropping hints her baby is a girl.

© Instagram @rhode Hailey's followers think the baby might be a girl thanks to the pink themed photographs

Of course, Hailey hasn't confirmed the gender of her unborn baby, but what we do know is that blush pink nails are going to be the manicure trend for summer this year.

But, rather than an opaque pigment Hailey's blush pink nails are actually more sheer and glistening like jelly. Something our favourite celebrity manicurist and global ambassador for The Gel Bottle Harriet Westmoreland, who's clients include Rochelle Humes and Lily Allen, knows all too well.

© Instagram @harrietwestmoreland Celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmoreland has nailed the trend

It's not just the colour that Hailey's making us want to try, she has also been influencing us with the shape of her nails. More and more are actually opting for more gentle, rounded or almond shape nails over square or squoval shapes.

If you are used to shorter, square nails and you're looking to grow them out but you're worried about breaks, look for nail strengthening treatments like OPI's Nail Envy. And, always go to a reputable manicurist that's aware of the damage improper nail filing can do. For strong, healthy nails that grow without snapping or splintering, nail health is essential and over-filing can weaken the nails leading to breaks.