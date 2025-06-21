People always demand to know my skincare routine at 49

I turn 49 at the end of this month, which officially makes this my 50th year - and my milestone birthday is starting to shape how I think about my skin.

I've been a Beauty Editor since I was 21, which means I've spent over 26 years testing thousands of products. So when people ask me what I actually use on my face, they are often surprised that my routine is simple - and not packed with expensive products.

Simplicity rules

I don't believe in over-complicating things. Of course, I'm constantly trialling new formulas for my job, but I won't recommend anything I haven't used for at least a month, unless it's something designed to give instant results.

And let's be clear, I'm not chasing the impossible - I know that no cream will magically erase all of my wrinkles. But I do know that by taking care of my skin, I can get my glow back. Skincare helps me look rested and the best for my age. I'm just taking care of the skin I’m in.

And after all these years in beauty, I’ve learned it’s not about having the longest routine, but finding what really works for you.

Donna follows a surprisingly simple, yet effective skin care routine

My morning skincare routine at 49

I actually don't cleanse in the morning. If I'm hopping in the shower, I rinse my face quickly whilst I'm there, or I'll wipe it over with a dampened old-school face flannel. If you've done a proper cleanse the night before and removed everything, you don't need to do it again in the morning.

Then I go straight in with serum and SPF. I usually do this before the gym — then I come home, shower, and repeat the process, so my skin gets a double dose of hydration and protection.

Donna takes care of her skin morning and night

Read on for my exact routine for glowing skin...

3 serums I'm loving

1. The Inkey List Exosome Hydroglow Complex, £20/$22

There's a lot of buzz around exosomes in skincare, which are like little vehicles that repair your skin deep down. I love this one because it's affordable, lightweight, and helps skin glow.

2. Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules, £51/$99

I love Vitamin C as it's great for brightening your skin and as I travel quite a bit for work, these are handy because they take up no space in your hand luggage and are spill-proof.

3. Clinique Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum, £44/$49

I haven't used Clinique in years, but this impressed me. It has three of my favourite ingredients: hyaluronic acid for hydration, vitamin C for glow and lactic acid for gentle exfoliation.

Failsafe SPFs

For SPF, I have two current favourites. e.l.f. Suntouchable Woah Glow SPF30, £8.99/$14, in Sunbeam is perfect under makeup. Or if you're having a good skin day, wear it alone as it gives your skin an instant glow thanks to its added sheen.

My other choice at the moment is Elemis's Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30, £80/$140. It's perfect if your skin is dry as it's often hard to find a luxe moisturiser that has SPF built in, but this ticks both boxes and feels so good on parched skin.

My night-time skincare routine

Bedtime is when I take my time with skincare. I always cleanse properly in the evening, and for that, I love a balm cleanser. They're so comforting and luxurious to use. One of my favourites is Elemis' Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £49/$69. It smells divine, feels like a spa in a jar, and melts away makeup beautifully.

Another I've recently rediscovered is Liz Earle's Superskin Advanced Cleansing Balm, £26.99/$51. I've loved the Liz Earle brand for years and I still remember when their original Hot Cloth Cleanser launched, so I know that their products work.

After cleansing, I alternate my treatments. One night I use a retinol treatment - My current favourite is Medik8 Crystal Retinal 10, £83.10/$119, which is incredible for skin renewal, smoothing, and supporting collagen levels.

The next night I use a repairing serum such as the No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum, £26.99/£39.99, which has a gorgeous texture and is great for comfort and repair.

Donna's skincare routine keeps her glowing

I also keep my long-time favourite, Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, £54.97/$80, in rotation. It's been a staple for years and never lets me down.

If I feel my skin needs a refresh, I swap in Alpha-H Liquid Gold, £36.90/$60.80, a brilliant liquid exfoliating treatment that leaves skin super smooth and gives it an instant glow.

Finally, I finish with a rich night cream. I'm currently using Elemis Superfood Midnight Facial, £39.95/$54, which is nourishing and gentle.