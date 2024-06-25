'Oh, you look well!' The 7 best skin tints for when you want your skin BUT better

Skin tints are having a real moment right now, and are constantly trending on TikTok. It's the perfect time of year to try a skin tint as they're ideal for warmer weather, especially if you're not a fan of heavy foundation when it's hot outside.

If you're after a formula that evens out the skin tone, provides enough coverage to hide the odd blemish or dark undereye circles and feels (and looks) like skin, you have to try a skin tint.

There are a some that are the talk of the town right now; Charlotte Tilbury's new Skin Tint has divided fans, and we'll discuss why a little later. You've also got the impressive Clarins skin tint which is perfect for those with older skin texture, Sculpted by Aimee (a personal favourite), Saie, and so much more.

Meet the experts

Sian Duke, a celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist who specialises in clean beauty makeup looks and red carpet makeup and hairstyles. Her favourite skin tints right now are the NARs Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser Pixi H2O SkinTint MAC Strobe Dewy Skin Tint

I'm including myself here. My name is Leanne, I'm a journalist with over 16 years experience within the beauty space. A lot of the products listed below have been samples at press events where we learn valuable information about the launch.

What is a skin tint?

That's a really good question! I would say they vary from brand to brand, and they all have their own take on what a skin tint is to them. Some have a bit more coverage, but if I were to generalise, I'd say a skin tint isn't as full on as a foundation - they usually offer just enough coverage to disguise redness or areas of pigmentation without having to mask your skin with lots of makeup.

If you're after a sheer coverage foundation, you'll be impressed with the skin tints out there. You can usually still see your complexion shine through, and they're often described as "your skin, but better".

A skin tint is for a low maintenance girl - you don't have to spend a long time applying or blending, the idea is that it's an effortless makeup application.

Celebrity makeup artist Sian is a big fan, and if you rummage through her kit you'll definitely find a skin tint or five. She told us: "As a pro makeup artist, skin tints are ALWAYS in my kit because they are for ALL skin types."

How I chose the best skin tints

I'm a big fan of complexion products - and wear makeup every single day, regardless of what I'm doing. I tend to save my foundation for nights out, and I go for skin tints instead, especially when I'm having a good skin day and if I need to go for a bit more coverage, I just use a decent full coverage concealer.

I chose these skin tints based on either trying them (which I've attempted to do in the name of research) but also with recommendations from my peers or from the celebrity makeup artists I trust on social media. I think all the skin tints in this list are different in their own way, so it's just about trying to find the skin tint that works best for you and your skin type.

1/ 7 Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation © Charlotte Tilbury Why We Rate It The exceptional glow it gives

Speed to apply

Lightweight texture Editor's Note A lot of people are talking about Charlotte Tilbury's newest complexion launch - the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation. Described as a ring light for the face, this skin tint is getting a lot of love on socials - with some saying it's their new favourite product. Others say it doesn't provide enough coverage and it's too shiny. I've tried it, and I can see why some people love it and why some people dislike it. It's super-natural, and it glides on like a dream. I tend to prefer a little more coverage with my skin tints but I think this will be a game changer for wearing on holiday evenings. What I will say is this is ideal for someone who loves a glowy makeup look. The Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E infused formula helps blur and give a soft-focus skin glow.

2/ 7 Clarins Tinted Oleo-Serum © Clarins Why We Rate It Great for mature skin

Buildable

Lightweight Editor's Note Skin tints are excellent for mature skin… often a heavy foundation can settle into fine lines and wrinkles, but a skin tint just gives you a natural look. I'd recommend dialling down the shimmer, and keeping hydration levels high. Go for something like the Clarins Tinted Oleo-Serum which is a buildable lightweight skin tint and complexion perfector, and it combines unique mineral pigments with nourishing botanical oils to instantly boost your glow and hydrate your skin. Sian will always reach for a skin tint when she's doing glam on an older client. "For mature skins and dryer skins they are perfect to add a sheer wash of translucent colour whilst hydrating and infusing skincare benefits such as serums or spf."

3/ 7 Lisa Eldridge Beauty Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint © Lisa Eldridge Beauty £37 / $ at Selfridges Why We Rate It A skincare lover's dream

Makeup artist approved

The packaging Editor's Note I've been desperate to try the Lisa Eldridge Skin Tint ever since I watched makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes rave about it on TikTok (she's not the only one - TikTok is obsessed with this skin tint), saying: "It has a gorgeous satiny velvety finish on the skin and doesn't stay sticky or dewy." The makeup artist, who works with the likes of Dua Lipa, said: "It just has a lovely texture and user experience with this product." What's the big deal about it? Well, first of all, it's made up of 78% skincare ingredients, and second of all, it was created by Lisa Eldridge who is a very famous makeup artist and if she creates a product, you sit up and take notice. The one technique that she thinks everyone should learn is her "patchwork skin technique" where you only apply coverage to exactly where you need it. "It just allows for the natural beauty of your skin to shine through, so say for example if you have freckles or you have areas of your skin where you don't need much coverage, leave them." I'm definitely going to take this advice on board when I do my makeup next.

4/ 7 Sculpted by Aimee Tint & Glow © Sculpted by Aimee Why We Rate It Perfect if you're a foundation lover

Buildable coverage

Dewy finish Editor's Note I have been recommending this product to anyone who will listen and I've gone through two tubes now. Tint & Glow is perfect for anyone who wants light, tinted coverage with a radiant glow. I tend to put this on the back of my hand (it's not runny like a lot of other skin tints) and I apply it with a brush (if you prefer using your fingers, you do you!) and a little goes a long way. I usually add a little concealer or setting powder onto the areas where I tend to shine, but it provides just the right amount of coverage to even out my skin tone. I sometimes layer it as well, and use it as a foundation base if I'm on a night out for example.

5/ 7 Saie Slip Tint Tinted Moisturiser © Saie Why We Rate It Perfect for dry skin

Moisturising

Lightweight Editor's Note Clean beauty alert! Saie’s Slip Tint Tinted Moisturiser has been described as a "game changer" base product because it offers sheer coverage but with maximised skincare ingredients. Enriched with Saie’s Fatty Acid Complex (Argan Oil & Jojoba Esters), supercharged ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid/Liquorice Root Extract and Broad-spectrum SPF 35 for long-lasting sun protection against UVA/UVB rays & free radicals, this really is a force to be reckoned with. When I tried this product, I loved the glow. It delivers all on the key fronts: dew-inducing hydration, 100% mineral, broad-spectrum sunscreen and sheer, flexible coverage. I also appreciate the no-spill tube.

6/ 7 Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint © Fenty Beauty Why We Rate It Shade matching

Light to medium coverage

Blurring finish Editor's Note If Rihanna gives something the green light, well, I'm all for it. RiRi wanted to create an easy-to-apply, flexible skin tint that instantly evens out your complexion and give a flattering blurred effect. Eaze Drop, with HydraBlend complex, is perfect for a no-makeup makeup look, or for when you want to look effortlessly put together. As per usual, the shade range is spot on and I've just ordered this to try in order to review it for you, and the shade matcher is so slick online - by far the best digital shade matcher I've ever used. Fans love it because of the blurring quality, and how you can build it to medium longwear coverage and that it's humidity, sweat, and transfer-resistant.

7/ 7 Chanel Les Beiges Eau De Teint Water-Fresh Tint © Chanel Why We Rate It Lightweight

Sheer coverage

Ease to apply Editor's Note I love Chanel makeup - especially in the summer months. You just can't beat that low-key luxury makeup look when the sun is shining. But what do I think about the Les Beiges Eau De Teint Water-Fresh Tint? It's most definitely lightweight, it feels super moisturising and fresh on the skin - great after a day of being out in the sunshine. Created with micro-fluidic technology, micro-droplets of encapsulated pigments melt into the skin on contact creating a radiant bare-skin effect. A blurring and smoothing effect unifies the complexion and a lightweight, sheer coverage allows the skin’s natural beauty to shine through. This is probably one of the most natural of all the skin tints in this round up - if you don't tend to wear foundation, but feel like you need a touch of complexion, this is it.

How to apply a skin tint?

I'll leave the expert to answer this! Sian recommends using your fingers or a damp sponge to apply a skin tint: "For a balmy, fresh appearance I always apply with my fingers or a damp beauty blender. Never underestimate the power of your hands - fingers are great to work the product into the skin so it’s flawless, and the warmth from the fingers gives a seamless blend into the skin."

She added: "For additional coverage I often use a slightly more mattifying concealer nearer to the centre of the face, usually down the centre of the nose, middle of the forehead and the chin.

"When you apply cream blush over the top, opt for a tap-tap effect so you don't move the product around the face. And then don't forget a little bit of setting powder - this marries the tint along with the concealer and diffuses the blush, blending into a natural flush. I often then go back on top of the blush once it’s set with powder and gently layer to add in a little more pop of colour or highlight to finish and give long wear."