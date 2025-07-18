Princess Beatrice prevents 'premature ageing' in makeup-free photo

Princess Beatrice posed for a rare makeup-free photo as she marked her fifth wedding anniversary with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The photo, which was shared by Beartrice's husband on Instagram, displayed how radiant she looked without makeup. The princess, 36, was seen posing on a beach while wearing trainers, elasticated cuff jeans and a khaki jacket.

Beatrice enjoyed the warm weather as the bright sun beat down on her bare face. Juan Lopez, Founder and Medical Director at SkinMedico, says that SPF is the key to avoiding premature ageing like Beatrice.

Beatrice's anti-ageing trick

"By the time we reach our 30s, the first signs of ageing begin to appear — fine lines, subtle loss of elasticity, and uneven pigmentation," he explains.

© Instagram Beatrice ditched her makeup while in Scotland

"What many don’t realise is that up to 80% of visible skin ageing is caused by sun exposure, not by age alone. This is known as photoaging, and it’s largely preventable."

He adds: "UVA rays — the kind that penetrate glass and are present all year round — break down collagen and elastin, the structural proteins that keep skin firm and plump. With regular exposure and no protection, these fibres degrade more quickly, accelerating sagging, lines, and skin thinning. SPF acts as your first line of defence, helping to preserve collagen reserves and keep your skin resilient and smooth for longer."

Can makeup prevent ageing?

Though Beatrice left her makeup at home for this private outing, she usually aport it while out in public, which, despite popular belief, could add to her youthful appearance.

© Getty Princess Beatrice usually wears a light wash of makeup

"Wearing makeup with built-in SPF or antioxidants can indeed shield the skin from environmental stressors," Kimberley Medd, Clinic Lead at Face the Future, says.

"This, in turn, may prevent damage such as pigmentation or premature ageing. In some cases, makeup can also lock in hydration, especially when applied over a good skincare base."

Beatrice's go-to makeup look

© Getty Princess Beatrice focuses on looking glowy

When the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York wears makeup, she always opts for a 'less is more' look. She often favours a light foundation with a light swipe of bronzer, a rosy pink blush, and highlighted cheekbones.

© Getty Princess Beatrice usually wears a natural but polished makeup look

She also often wears a light amount of neutral eyeshadow and usually chooses a 'your-lips-but-better' lipstick shade.

© WireImage Princess Beatrice swapped lip blam for red lippy

This combination has become her go-to, though in September 2023, Beatrice and her beau attended Vogue World: London 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. She walked the red carpet in a black floral dress, upping the ante with a smokey eyeshadow look and most unexpected pillar box red lipstick.

© Getty Princess Beatrice rocked a statement lip

The bold lip colour choice was reminiscent of the poppy orange lip she rocked in 2015 when heading to the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

