Princess Beatrice goes makeup-free with husband Edoardo on secret trip

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, took to Instagram on Thursday to mark their fifth wedding anniversary, sharing a never-before-seen photo of the duo.

Standing on a picture-perfect beach, Edo penned a touching message to the mother of his children, writing: "Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife. I cherish every moment we've spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey. Here's to countless more years filled with laughter and tons of love!"

The photo showed Edoardo standing barefoot on the sand, with his arm wrapped around his royal wife, who looked casual and cool in ripped skinny jeans, an oversized black shirt and khaki trainers.

Beatrice swept her trademark red hair back, wearing zero makeup for their trip. Edo shared that the idyllic beach location where they took the photo wasn't a far-flung destination – instead, it was taken in Scotland.

© Instagram Edo and Beatrice on a secret trip

The water behind them looks crystal clear, and with the bright blue sky, the snap looks like it could have been taken in the Caribbean, but it's no surprise that Scotland is a special place for Princess Beatrice.

Prince Andrew's daughter was famously close to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and Scotland was the late monarch's favourite place, with Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie saying: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Royals in Scotland

Edo and Beatrice are following in Prince William and Princess Kate's footsteps with their special trip to Scotland, as the Prince and Princess of Wales spent their 14th wedding anniversary in the country earlier this year.

© Getty Images Princess Kate and William love Scotland

While Edoardo didn't share where he and his wife were, the photo was certainly taken on one of the Scottish islands – perhaps the Isle of Mull and Iona, where Princess Kate and Prince William visited in April.

Fans of the island, at the time the Wales' shared a photo of themselves embracing in front of the sea, captioned: "Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome."

The trip to the highlands marked Princess Kate's first overnight work trip since she began cancer treatment, so Mull is likely to hold a special place in her heart – and now it's special to Beatrice too.