Princess Charlotte's hair colour has everyone saying the same thing

At just 9 years old, Princess Charlotte is already emerging as the ultimate style muse, and even her hair colour is making its way onto everyone's 2025 beauty mood boards.

© Getty Princess Charlotte's golden locks are growing fast

During recent festive events last month, including the Princess of Wales's 'Together at Christmas' carol concert and the traditional Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham, we couldn't help but notice how long Charlotte's luscious locks have gotten.

Aside from its growing length, what really stole the show was Charlotte's highly popular and natural 'bronde' hair shade. Princess Kate's daughter's hair appears to get lighter towards the ends and contains a mixture of mid-toned blonde hues.

© Shutterstock Charlotte debuted her long tresses at the carol service

The golden and buttery concoction has been dubbed 'toasted almond' hair by social media users after trend connoisseur Hailey Bieber debuted her lighter hair shade last month.

Hailey Bieber's 'toasted almond' hair

The Rhode founder switched up her roots for the festive season and opted for a lighter blonde shade courtesy of her hair colourist Matt Rez. The beauty mogul embraced a slew of 'midlights', which resulted in a toasted-blonde hue.

Matt described the in-demand hair shade in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in December. He said: "There's a mix of golden brown and honey 'bronde', a perfect harmony of blonde and brown tones."

The colourist shared how he perfected the glowing hue: "I highlighted and 'midlighted' with my technique of blending two colours in for a seamless connection from roots down through lengths.

"The two colours in a special placement create the most natural, sun-kissed results."

Much to all our envy, Charlotte's tresses are completely natural in shade as the young royal seems to have inherited the perfect blend between her mother's luscious, chocolate brown locks and her father's bright blonde tresses.

© Getty Charlotte's hair is lighter than her mother's

This isn't the first time Hailey Bieber has enchanted fans with her food-inspired beauty trends. The model is at the helm of the 'cinnamon glazed' nail trend, the 'cinnamon cookie butter' hair colour, and even the viral 'strawberry girl' makeup.

© Instagram Hailey's hair shade is almost identical to Charlotte's

Perhaps Charlotte is set to become the next Hailey Bieber, with royal fans eager to recreate her stylish outfits for their daughters. The only daughter of Prince William and Kate often sweeps back her silky tresses with a velvet bow courtesy of Beulah London.

The hair accessory even has a special family connection, with the founder, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, being a close friend of the royal family.

How to get the shade

© Will Warr A tender mother-daughter moment

If you're looking to emulate Charlotte's golden hues, Matt shared his special secret with Harper's Bazaar. "Ask for a multi-tonal 'bronde' colour. It requires a couple of different colour formulas being used in the process to create a proper 'bronde' result," he explained.

"Without the warmer connecting midlights in the mix, brondes and most colours look flat and bounce less light. To get that glowing hair colour, ask for midlights to also be weaved in."