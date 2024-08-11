Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice's fiery red hair was once platinum blonde - see ultra-rare photo
Princess Beatrice attends a pre-wedding gala dinner on the eve of the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on April 28, 2011 in London, England. © Max Mumby/Indigo

Princess Beatrice's red hair was once icy blonde - see ultra-rare photo

From best dressed to hair goals, Princess Beatrice's auburn hair has become synonymous with her glamorous royal image

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice is having a moment. After years of being a fashion underdog, royalty's It-girl has finally bloomed, topping Tatler's coveted 'Best Dressed List 2024' which formerly crowned the Princess of Wales as society's supreme sartorialist.

It's not just 36-year-old Princess Beatrice's fashion that is making headlines. Her enviably sleek auburn hair has developed a serious reputation for being the ultimate 'hair goals'.

The royal's fiery red locks have become synonymous with her effortlessly elegant style persona

Princess Beatrice attends the 'Together at Christmas' community carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2021 in London, England© Getty
Princess Beatrice's hair has become a talking point amongst royal fans

As her sense of fashion has developed over the years, so has her hair care routine.

Whenever Princess Beatrice is presented with the opportunity to showcase her impeccable flair for feminine fits, bold florals and timeless silhouettes, she usually does so alongside debuting a new 'do.

Princess Beatrice arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore a ponytail at the funeral of Prince Philip

At the funeral of her late grandfather, Prince Philip, the Princess stepped out sporting a waist-length ponytail. At his memorial service a year later, she rocked immaculate coiled curls with a striking merlot-hued headband. 

The late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter hasn't always had the vibrant red hair she shares with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Eugenie, however.

In an unearthed photograph captured on Princess Beatrice's first day of school in 1991, the young royal can be seen sporting a full head of icy blonde hair.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM SEPTEMBER 11: Princess Beatrice attends her first day at Upton House School, in Windsor, Berkshire. on September 11, 1991, in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)© Getty
Princess Beatrice attends her first day at Upton House School

In another side-by-side photograph with her younger sister, Eugenie appears to have developed her beautiful auburn hair before Beatrice, who had much lighter locks in her childhood. 

Princess Eugenie's hair appeared to be much darker than her older sister's© Shutterstock
Babies are often born with a lighter eye and hair colour than the ones they have as adults.

This is because the production of melanin (the pigment responsible) usually starts developing very slowly, meaning that lots of fair-haired children can go on to have very dark hair later in life.

Princess Beatrice's First Day At Upton House Nursery School, Windsor© Getty
Princess Beatrice's had ultra blonde hair for her first day at Upton House Nursery School, Windsor

Princess Beatrice's hair secrets

The royal family prefers to keep very tight-lipped about who is responsible for their hair and makeup at royal events, leaving the identity of their glam team an ongoing mystery.

Princess Beatrice looked breathtaking for a glamorous event in New York© Facebook / @ClarissaLunaNYC
Princess Beatrice looked breathtaking for a glamorous event in New York

On one rare occasion, Beatrice and Eugenie's makeup artist for the Queen's Jubilee weekend in 2021 weekend was revealed as Hannah Martin via Instagram.The royal sisters even posed alongside Hannah and hairdresser Ben Cooke (the man behind Victoria Beckham's 'Pob') who tended to their sleek manes in a selfie, which was posted to the social media platform.

