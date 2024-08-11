Princess Beatrice's red hair was once icy blonde - see ultra-rare photo

Princess Beatrice is having a moment. After years of being a fashion underdog, royalty's It-girl has finally bloomed, topping Tatler's coveted 'Best Dressed List 2024' which formerly crowned the Princess of Wales as society's supreme sartorialist.

It's not just 36-year-old Princess Beatrice's fashion that is making headlines. Her enviably sleek auburn hair has developed a serious reputation for being the ultimate 'hair goals'.

Recommended video You may also like 100 years of royal hairstyles

The royal's fiery red locks have become synonymous with her effortlessly elegant style persona

© Getty Princess Beatrice's hair has become a talking point amongst royal fans As her sense of fashion has developed over the years, so has her hair care routine. Whenever Princess Beatrice is presented with the opportunity to showcase her impeccable flair for feminine fits, bold florals and timeless silhouettes, she usually does so alongside debuting a new 'do.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore a ponytail at the funeral of Prince Philip At the funeral of her late grandfather, Prince Philip, the Princess stepped out sporting a waist-length ponytail. At his memorial service a year later, she rocked immaculate coiled curls with a striking merlot-hued headband.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter hasn't always had the vibrant red hair she shares with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Eugenie, however. In an unearthed photograph captured on Princess Beatrice's first day of school in 1991, the young royal can be seen sporting a full head of icy blonde hair. © Getty Princess Beatrice attends her first day at Upton House School

In another side-by-side photograph with her younger sister, Eugenie appears to have developed her beautiful auburn hair before Beatrice, who had much lighter locks in her childhood. © Shutterstock Princess Eugenie's hair appeared to be much darker than her older sister's

Babies are often born with a lighter eye and hair colour than the ones they have as adults. This is because the production of melanin (the pigment responsible) usually starts developing very slowly, meaning that lots of fair-haired children can go on to have very dark hair later in life. © Getty Princess Beatrice's had ultra blonde hair for her first day at Upton House Nursery School, Windsor