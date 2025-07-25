The royal treatment: Deborah Mitchell shares her secrets behind the Queen’s signature facial

For years, Queen Camilla - who recently celebrated her 78th birthday - has maintained a luminous complexion that defies her age. Behind this regal radiance lies a skincare treatment as distinctive as the royal herself, the Bee Sting Facial, created by renowned British beautician Deborah Mitchell.

The luxurious ritual has been Camilla’s go-to for almost two decades, a beauty treatment she’s quietly trusted to keep her glow timeless.

"It all started when I was 18. I trained to be a beauty specialist and learnt how to formulate products," Deborah tells HELLO!. "As an acne prone teenager, I wanted to learn how I could combat skin concerns to help others feel confident, because I knew myself how it felt to be down about my skin."

After qualifying, she developed her own natural skincare line, Heaven, from her kitchen table in Shropshire. It was her innovative Bee Venom Mask, followed by the now-iconic Bee Sting Facial, that made her a household name. Royal fans may recall that it was Camilla who recommended the treatment to the Princess of Wales ahead of her 2011 wedding to Prince William. A glowing endorsement, quite literally, as Kate looked flawless on the day.

© Getty Images

In 2024, Heaven Skincare received a royal warrant, which Deborah described as "a real honour". So what exactly is the magic behind the facial that's fit for a queen?

Designed to mimic the effects of botox without a single needle, it all starts with the world-renowned Bee Venom Mask which is formulated with ABEETOXIN, a patented ingredient containing the venom of queen bees.

It stimulates the skin’s natural healing response, triggering collagen production, tightening facial contours, and softening both dynamic and static lines. The result is skin that appears lifted, refreshed, and undeniably youthful, but always natural-looking.

"The treatment essentially makes the skin believes it’s been stung, so it freezes the muscles, relaxing them," Deborah tells me. "It then feeds the skin with collagen and elastin, giving it a fresh revamp. A series of amazing movements tone and plump to not only tighten, preventing the skin dropping, but also to refine lines and make the skin instantly look younger."

Multiple treatments are recommended, with Deborah sharing that "just one makes the skin look incredible, but with increased use and treatments it tones the facial muscles, which over time is like going to the gym for your face!"

Queen Camilla is rumoured to receive the treatment at least once a month - a consistency that shows in the effortless polish of her public appearances.

The buzz surrounding the facial has long extended beyond royal circles. While Deborah maintains a strict privacy policy, celebrities who have publicly sung its praises include Victoria Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Dame Arlene Phillips, and Tess Daly.

Still, it retains a certain rarity. Deborah no longer offers the treatment except to her VIP clientele, and only 500 pots of the £370 Gold Bee Venom Mask are made available in each country per year. Even the Queen herself is reportedly limited to one jar at a time.

Though dramatic enhancements often take centre stage, Camilla’s beauty philosophy is a quiet, enduring rebellion. Her radiance is the product of a treatment that uses nature’s brilliance to unlock the skin’s own.