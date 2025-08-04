Don't fall victim to these 'damaging' viral TikTok holiday hair trends, celeb hair stylist warns

"It's the humidity!" – the famous line uttered by Courteney Cox as Monica Geller in Friends as her once-luscious, silky smooth brunette locks became a nightmarish mass of untamed frizz as she honeymooned in the Bahamas with new hubby Chandler Bing.

But it isn't just the humidity that can wreak havoc with your hair while you relax on holiday. In fact, there are a host of TikTok holiday hair trends that are the root of all evil when it comes to maintaining glossy, hydrated tresses on your trip away.

The social media platform is awash with 'hacks' from hair curling with socks, underwater detangling tips, and mesh-wrap air-drying, racking up millions of views.

© Getty Images Hair damage is risk for further damage and breakage

"Some of the viral hacks are actually great, like ditching heat tools or using overnight oil wraps," revealed a Fresha stylist. "But others, like brushing wet hair aggressively or tying it tightly straight from the sea, are fast-tracking damage. We see the aftermath in salons every August."

HELLO! spoke to a host of hair experts, including our own resident beauty queen, Laura Sutcliffe, to give you the lowdown on what to avoid so your hair comes back looking as rejuvenated as you.

Skipping a rinse after swimming

Celebrity hairstylist Adem Oygur, who has worked with the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, says chlorine and salt water are two of the most damaging elements for hair, especially for those who invest in premium colour or keratin treatments.

© Getty Images Never skip a rinse after swimming

"As a luxury hair expert, I recommend always rinsing hair with fresh water immediately after swimming, ideally before shampooing, so you dilute and remove harsh chemicals and salt that strip moisture, fade colour, and weaken the cuticle," he tells HELLO!. "This simple step preserves softness, shine, and elasticity, making a significant difference in the long-term health of your hair."

Overwashing your hair

But don't overdo the post-swim cleanse. Overwashing strips the scalp of its natural oils, which are essential for maintaining a healthy barrier and natural shine, Adem says.

© Getty Overwashing your hair is a no-no

"Good hair care is about balance; washing every day can lead to dryness, frizz, and even overproduction of oil as the scalp tries to compensate. Instead, use a gentle cleansing routine tailored to your hair type and lifestyle, supplementing with dry shampoo or a light refresh mist between washes, to keep your hair hydrated, glossy, and resilient."

No heat or UV protection

HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, insists the major holiday mistake people make is leaving their tresses to get baked in the sun.

© Getty Images Don't lie in the sun and cook your hair!

"Please don't! The sun is so drying on your hair, making it coarse and crispy," she tells us.

"I would also say make sure you tie your hair back and load up with leave-in conditioner to nourish those ends and soothe the scalp. Spritz your tresses with some kind of water spray when you're getting in and out of the pool or sea, and leave that hairdryer at home. Your hair will thank you for it."

Avoiding hard water in hotels

It can be a struggle to adjust to new water when washing your hair abroad. Adem explains: "Hard water contains high mineral content, which can build up on the hair, causing dullness, dryness, and brassiness in coloured hair."

© Getty Images Adem recommends a shower filter

However, he has a tip for combating this issue. "When travelling, especially to tropical destinations, I recommend carrying a portable shower filter or using a chelating shampoo upon return to gently remove mineral deposits," he says.

"This ensures that even while indulging in travel, your hair remains as glossy and healthy as it would at home with your regular water supply."

Tying hair up while wet

It can be tempting after swimming or showering to scrape your hair up to get it out of your face and stop it from dripping down your back. For Adem, this is a major no-no.

"Hair is at its most fragile when wet, with the cuticle open and more prone to breakage," he explains.

© Getty Images Don't tie your hair up while wet

"Tying it up, especially with tight elastics, can cause stretching, snapping, and permanent creases."

He recommends always allowing hair to air-dry partially or fully before securing it, and opting for silk scrunchies or clips that glide over the hair without pulling.

"This luxury habit will greatly reduce breakage and keep your hair’s texture smooth and refined."