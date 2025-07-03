Princess Kate just had a 'millennial makeup' transformation - with wet look curls

The Princess of Wales was seen for the first time in a fortnight on Wednesday, after missing Ascot 2025. Looking as dazzling and as gorgeous as ever, the wife of Prince William wowed onlookers at the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex.

The 43-year-old appeared as chic as ever wearing her Blaze Milano blazer, which she paired with a striped cream and tan shirt by Ralph Lauren. She rolled up the sleeves for a youthful look and added a smattering of Cartier jewels, as well as her favourite Veja trainers.

We couldn't help but notice her beauty look, though, which was a little different than usual. We thought that Kate was sporting more of a tanned complexion, and her eye makeup seemed much darker and refined; she used accents of dark brown and black eyeshadow, with liner and mascara. In short - a 'millennial' makeup look; empasis on the eyes and lips, with a matte finish.

© Getty Images Kate looked stunning at the RHS Wellbeing Garden

The Princess also rocked a nude lip, which acted as the perfect contrast to her strong eye makeup.

"Kate has been seen wearing much more daring makeup recently, sporting darker eyeshadow tones and more liberally applied highlighter," Maria Mukaranda, Beauty Editor at Cosmetify, told HELLO!.

She added, "Her makeup team is making adjustments to align her makeup with her age. Heavy eye makeup can counterbalance the appearance of smaller eyes as the eyelids age, and highlighter can enhance the look of bone structure."

© Getty Kate's hair looked longer than ever before

Kate's hair also looked to have gone through a change. When the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis appeared at Trooping the Colour 2025, she had her famous mane swept up into an updo. On Wednesday, Kate's hair was loose and flowing for the first time in a while, and it looked longer than ever!

© Getty Images Kate got stuck in - and still looked incredible

The royal appeared to have braced the rainy conditions, and it gave her whipped curls a wet-look which she totally pulled off. Mermaid vibes spring to mind.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate's hair looked wavy in the rain - and she totally pulled it off

Michael Gray, multi-award-winning hairstylist, previously told HELLO! he estimates that Kate's hair reaches 20 inches long. Wow!T he talented professional added: "During certain moments of women’s lives, hair changes, even when they get into their 40s. You can still maintain longer, luscious hair like Princess Kate, as she is embracing her long hair now. Or sometimes women feel they can’t have long hair when it’s all down to how you look after it."