This supermodel-approved skin device takes years off your face in just 30 days

Whether it’s wrinkles, sagging or mottled pigmentation, skincare products tend to be our first port-of-call when it comes to addressing signs of ageing.

But real skin rejuvenation demands more: a nutrient-rich diet, a healthy lifestyle and, if you're serious about results, lasers.

In fact, devices that make skin look younger by promoting cell regeneration and tissue repair are a failsafe option for at-home treatment – just like the Lyma Laser Pro.

The big sister to the original Lyma Laser, the Lyma Laser Pro is a handheld device to be used whenever and wherever, promising transformation in 30 days and optimal results after 12 weeks.

Don’t be fooled by its convenience, though. Its technology is comparable to that of medical-grade lasers you’d expect to find in a dermatologist's clinic.

It works by transferring light energy into the deepest layers of the skin, which then converts into chemical energy to fuel cell regeneration and renewal.

Supermodels like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Miranda Kerr have previously expressed their love for it, whilst actress Carey Mulligan treated herself to one as a prize for winning an Oscar.

Lyma’s laser technology was originally developed in the 1960s. Years later, scientists re-engineered it for the cosmetic market into a portable, cordless device.

Unlike traditional cosmetic lasers which deliver micro-injury to the skin in a bid to make cells heal themselves, Lyma uses cold laser laser technology that’s just as powerful without any damage.

Lyma Laser Pro transforms skin in 30 days and provides optimal results after 12 weeks

Why are lasers so important for anti-ageing?

Laser treatments have become one of the most coveted tools in assisting visible ageing for good reason.

Unlike creams and serums, which work at a surface level, lasers penetrate deep into the skin, targeting both the epidermis and the dermis, which are the foundational layers where collagen and elastin are produced.

Through light or heat energy, lasers stimulate the production of fresh collagen and elastin, which are the very proteins responsible for firm and smooth skin.

What have supermodels said?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 38, was introduced to Lyma through the brand’s original laser, prior to the release of the Laser Pro in spring last year.

“I have seen a marked improvement in my overall skin tone and quality,” the mum-of-two shared on an Instagram reel.

“This device has been so well-researched and highly recommended by some of the world’s top doctors. The Lyma laser can combat things like wrinkles by producing collagen to give skin more elasticity, better texture and tone”

Fellow supermodel and Victoria's Secret Angel Miranda Kerr, 42, also spoke positively of the device, noting its benefits for pigmentation and wrinkles.

Both women incorporate the laser into their daily routines, following Lyma’s recommendation of just three minutes a day across the face and neck, a regimen said to visibly improve skin within 30 days.

What do the Lyma reviews say?

Reviews for the Lyma Laser Pro are equally as glowing, with many women claiming it has ‘Improved skin quality significantly’. One 46-year-old was told that her skin makes her look like she’s in her 30s.

Another Lyma user beamed: “Though I haven’t finished the full three months, I am seeing positive results on my 71-year-old skin. There’s smoother texture, lessening fine lines and maybe some reduction in my deep wrinkles.”

