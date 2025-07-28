Meet the cult face cream that banishes wrinkles and dark spots in just 3 months

For years, we have been inundated with anti-ageing promises of miracle creams, overnight fixes and serums that promise to turn back time.

But the truth is that results don’t come from hype; they come from science. Just look to tretinoin, a topical medication derived from vitamin A that unclogs pores, speeds up the shedding of dead cells and stimulates collagen production.

Long hailed as the gold standard in anti-ageing treatments, it was once hidden behind locked cabinets. Now, it’s accessible – including options to have it delivered directly to your door through brands like Nurx.

Crow’s feet, 11s and frown lines, begone.

Health brand Nurx, which also offers birth control and weight loss medication, has curated ReviveRx Cream, a prescription-strength formula (powered by tretinoin) specifically designed to help smooth wrinkles, fade dark spots and refine skin texture.

What is tretinoin?

If you're looking to turn back the clock on your skin, tretinoin might just be your new best friend. It’s a powerful vitamin A derivative in the retinoid family – think of it as over-the-counter retinol’s stronger, prescription-only cousin.

Backed by decades of research and trusted by dermatologists, topical tretinoin has the ability to speed up cell regeneration, stimulate the formation of new collagen, reduce inflammation and prevent collagen loss.

Translation? Noticeable improvements in wrinkles, fine lines and uneven skin tone in as little as 12 weeks, with peak results around the six-month mark.

Modern tretinoin creams aren’t just about one ingredient, either. Modern formulations like ReviveRx combine tretinoin with other skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, azelaic acid and niacinamide.

Where can I get tretinoin cream?

Once hidden behind locked cabinets and requiring a lengthy, in-person process to get your hands on, tretinoin creams are now a much more accessible anti-ageing weapon, particularly thanks to brands like Nurx.

On the Nurx website, you can complete a secure medical consultation from your phone or laptop at any time, from anywhere, with no in-person appointment required.

A licensed medical professional will then review your information and create a personalised treatment plan, before Nurx ships the products directly to your door.

Nurx’s signature anti-ageing product is its ReviveRx Cream, which contains tretinoin that’s up to 20 times stronger than over-the-counter retinols, giving your skin the clinical-level care it deserves.

It smooths and improves skin with azelaic acid and niacinamide, as well as hyaluronic acid and ceramides to bolster the skin barrier.

A single tube – which contains 10% azelaic acid 10%, 4% niacinamide and a tailored dose of either 0.025%, 0.05% or 1% of tretinoin – lasts three months and is said to produce tangible results within this time frame.

What do the reviews of Nurx’s ReviveRx Cream say?

ReviveRx Cream is available only through Nurx and via a prescription from a Nurx provider, who will work with you to understand your skincare history and goals. If clinically appropriate, they’ll prescribe an initial strength of ReviveRx Cream.

With an average rating of 4.8 stars, it's clear that formula has hoards of fans. “I love being able to bypass the pharmacy to get tretinoin,” one review reads. “The delivery is super smooth and I’ve had no issues.”

“It’s been a few months and my skin is already visibly smoother,” a second says. “I can see my wrinkles and fine lines disappearing.”

“It’s incredibly easy to use, time efficient and it doesn’t break the bank,” one Nurx customer said of the brand. “You can get anything a female could need at your fingertips without having to schedule a doctor's appointment.”

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.